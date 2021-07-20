Jeff Bezos Gets Laid With Blue Origin, Internet Users Go Wild (21 Tweets)

While Jeff Bezos has just embarked on a short journey into space on board his rocket called Blue Origin, reactions and the fight against the Amazon billionaire are raining on Twitter.

168,625 euros for 10 minutes

Amazon founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, flew at 3 p.m. PT with his brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Olivier Daemen (luckily) aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, “his” liquid hydrogen and oxygen-powered rocket , into space.

We know that the capsule detaches itself from the launcher on approach to a height of 100 km in order to offer its passengers a few minutes of fullness in weightlessness before it descends in free fall and is then cushioned by the parachutes. The entire flight took 10 to 12 minutes.

Look no further than a tourist space flight of which young Olivier Daemen, 18, is Blue Origin’s first paying client. This new tourist service, consisting of loungers, still costs the proud sum of 200,000 dollars (168,625 euros).

“Jeff Bezos flies into space with his rocket …

I in Mordor by line 13 … “

Obviously there are those on the Internet site who, with black humor and sarcasm, sharply criticize the mood of this rich man, which is extremely harmful to the planet (300 tons of carbon dioxide are dumped into the upper atmosphere for the launch rocket). Or others who are more focused on the phallic shape of Bezos’ craft. Regardless, here are the best responses to the Amazon boss’s cosmic journey.

Since the world is no longer enough for him, Jeff Bezos sets out to conquer space by screwing up the planet a little more to satisfy the whims of the rich.

Let him stay there … pic.twitter.com/W2fcrNhpvq

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos in space, a big step for humanity. pic.twitter.com/nDEty1TMLU

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos’ rocket shape is a giant dildo as if to say “fuck you all and fuck you” pic.twitter.com/CafGnRfXSm

July 20, 2021

Sorry, but it doesn’t remind you of Jeff Bezos’ rocket? pic.twitter.com/u8cLhi3Gwo

July 20, 2021

2050. People suffering from Mutant Covid 78 roam the streets at 54 ° C and whisper “Fortunately, we have reformed the pensions”.

Jeff Bezos makes pizza in his space station and laughs.

July 20, 2021

I hadn’t seen the shape of Jeff Bezos’ ship.

The message to humanity seems extremely clear. pic.twitter.com/z9snV3Y8Ur

July 20, 2021

So Jeff Bezos is launching into space, this will not affect my Amazon parcel delivery. ud83dude02

July 20, 2021

So Jeff Bezos is launching into space, it won’t affect my Amazon parcel delivery.

Jeff Bezos qd he will be in space realizing that there are no workers exploiting the soil pic.twitter.com/psYgYTgrdH

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos flies into space with his rocket …

Me in Mordor thanks to line 13 …

July 20, 2021

Bernard Arnault is the richest man in the world because Jeff Bezos is no longer on earth. This will take a few minutes pic.twitter.com/pBqMl73ifd

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos on Earth / Jeff Bezos when he reaches space pic.twitter.com/hX3NtgOikw

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos’ rocket, which takes off in the shape of a chibron, like that of Dr. Denfer in Austin Powers.

Danger ? I do not think so. pic.twitter.com/qd813YLgt3

July 20, 2021

Thomas Pesquet:

“Okay, Jeff Bezos is coming? I hope he delivers my package on time.” #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/XzbgF21HiP

July 20, 2021

#JeffBezos 2 atmospheric rooms, one returns from space, the other parks next to the laborious start of his car pic.twitter.com/kRmWgNkAnW

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos

Mdr looks like a #BlueOrigin pad pic.twitter.com/rNIuQHmqV3

July 20, 2021

ud83dudd34 Breaking news! #BlueOrigin

Drama on board the New Shepard flight: Jeff Bezos returned safely to Earth. We express our condolences to the employees at Amazon.

July 20, 2021

Is that just me or will the #NewShepard Jeff Bezos be dressed in looks like the Man of Steel dildo rockets? pic.twitter.com/u7JnRiFQxX

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos just got out of the capsule and he’s doing great u270cufe0fu270cufe0f # BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/iM4fYhpUEt

July 20, 2021

And hop 75 tons of CO2 / person in 10 minutes just for fun AND WITH NO SCIENTIFIC VALUE.

Don’t forget to turn off the lights when you go out # JeffBezos # BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/MD1d32Id67

July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos he flies into space while his staff piss in bottles in his warehouses to avoid a break, this world is fabulous ..

July 20, 2021

“It’s the best day of my life!”: Experience Jeff Bezos’ space flight in its entirety! To be honest, we don’t care, no …! We have other things to do on earth than following the whims of a billionaire

July 20, 2021

“Well that was nice, now go back to work you wankers!” #JeffBezos #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/Rl419nDQrr

July 20, 2021

Nine days ago it was the Virgin Galactic company, led by Richard Branson, who tried their hand at this future lobby by sending its crew there.

Space tourism, however, is just a grain of sand compared to Bezos’ tendencies towards Blue Origin to build floating space colonies where millions of people could work and live thanks to artificial gravity.