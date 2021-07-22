Jeff Bezos draws the ire of internet users on his return to Earth

Earlier this week, Jeff Bezos and a lucky couple flew into space on one of Blue Origin’s brand new rockets. A first step in space tourism, with both the youngest and oldest astronauts flying over the Karman Line. However, this rapid flight was not easy for Jeff Bezos. The Amazon mogul drew the ire of internet users on his return to Earth.

For just a few minutes, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Company rocket left the quiet of the earth and flew into space. An expensive getaway (count on $ 28 million per ticket) that nonetheless ended successfully. When the capsule landed with the passengers, there was a thunderous applause, although the slack was short-lived. And for good reason, during the post-trip interview, Jeff Bezos wanted to “thank every Amazon employee and customer for paying for it all”.

Thanks, who did not fall on deaf ears and not surprisingly met with heavy criticism. As well as internet users who did not fail to challenge Bezos about the working conditions of many Amazon employees by reminding him of certain evocative headlines (“Amazon refused shelter for a woman for her pregnancy, then she made a wrong diaper”; “Amazon employees have to urinate in plastic bottles because they cannot go to the toilet on duty.

On the democratic side, the representative of the United States, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, alias AOC, did not fail to attack the richest man in the world about the working conditions of his employees:

“Yes, Amazon workers have paid for it – with low wages, inhumane working conditions, and drivers without health insurance in the midst of a pandemic. And Amazon customers are paying for it with Amazon. Those who abuse their position to harm small businesses.”

Still on the Democratic side, Senator Elizabeth Warren reminded Bezos that he and his company did not pay taxes. Fees that enabled him to remember that a tax was necessary for the richest:

Jeff Bezos forgot to thank all the Americans who work hard and pay taxes to keep this country going while he and Amazon pay nothing. I’m pushing for three changes to our tax laws … Share. “

An opinion backed by Canada’s New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, who accused the e-commerce giant of not paying taxes in his country thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Jeff Bezos’ space flight took 11 minutes.

During the pandemic, he got $ 1.6 million richer every 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau has allowed Amazon not to pay taxes.

It is time for the ultra-rich to pay their fair share. “

In France, Mathilde Panot, Member of Parliament for Val-de-Marne and Vice-President of the La France Insoumise group in the National Assembly, spoke on Twitter and got straight to the point:

A space trip that will end up having little luck, it seems. It remains to be seen whether the richest man in the world will soon take over the room, as Blue Origin is planning two more launches this year and “many more” from 2022.