Jeff Bezos destroys Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is also considered the richest person in the world. One study also compares his fortune to two cartoon characters who have sizable fortunes: Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark.

A fortune that impresses

If the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin doesn’t arouse everyone’s liking, his immense fortune will impress even his most ardent opponents. A fortune so impressive that it seems to belong to a fictional character. It is worth remembering that the head of Amazon has a fortune worth $ 211 billion. A figure that makes you dizzy.

To get a better idea of ​​Jeff Bezos’ enormous fortune, a group of business students from Lehigh University (in Pennsylvania) had fun comparing the multibillionaire’s fortune with those of Bruce Wayne (Batman) and Tony Stark (Iron Man). In fact, like the boss of Amazon, the two superheroes are also the managers of very lucrative companies.

And it is clear that the two heroes are literally crushed by Jeff Bezos’ fortune … In fact, the Lehigh students estimated Bruce Wayne’s net worth at $ 11.6 billion (with an estimated annual income of 1,042,031.98) and Tony Stark to $ 12.3 billion (based on annual sales of $ 969,434.45). By comparison, Jeff Bezos can make up to … $ 13 million a day. Jeff Bezos’ fortune also destroys the greatest in the Marvel world: T’Challa, aka Black Panther, the King of Wakanda, at the top of a $ 91 billion fortune.

One might wonder why Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne aren’t richer. After all, these are fictional characters, and their fortunes could grow by the sole discretion of an author. But it might be wrong to consider the role of their sizable fortune in building these heroes.

For Tony Stark as for Bruce Wayne, their wealth is used to make the world a better place, through technological improvements to do justice first, and through philanthropic work on the other. For both of them their property is not an end in itself, and each carries the weight of an inheritance related to that property: Bruce Wayne’s property is the inheritance of his late parents, and he uses it primarily as a blanket; Tony Starks comes from Stark Industries which, despite the many advances it has made, has a dark history in the arms market.

In conclusion, it is worth remembering that when Jeff Bezos has a fortune that destroys that of Bruce Wayne, Tony Stark and T’Challa, there is indeed a cartoon character richer than the boss of Amazon. It’s actually Scrooge, created by Carl Barks in the Disney Comics. If a Forbes magazine estimate put Donald Duck’s uncle’s fortune at $ 44 billion, it didn’t include the innumerable businesses of the world’s richest duck. Another estimate puts Scrooge’s fortune at $ 3,443 billion. That estimate took into account the impressive number of gold coins in his safe, as well as the gold value in 2012! Finally, a final estimate put Scrooge’s net worth at $ 788,000, $ 423,070.60! What Jeff Bezos’ gray hair should give … Finally, so to speak!