Jeff Beck Dies Suddenly Of Bacterial Meningitis, Despite Anti-Covid-19 Vaccine Claims

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has died at age 78. A January 11 tweet from his Twitter account clearly indicated on behalf of his household that “after abruptly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully handed away yesterday,” as could be seen right here:

Be aware that this tweet from Beck’s account mentioned completely nothing about Covid-19 vaccines. But, it didn’t take too lengthy for a bunch of anti-vaccination social media accounts to play the identical outdated music. They began claiming that Covid-19 vaccines had been in some way answerable for the unlucky passing of the eight-time Grammy winner Beck. For instance, somebody posted on YouTube a video entitled, “Jeff Beck Dies All of the sudden? One other Vaccine Casualty of Warfare?” And looking for “Jeff Beck vaccine” on social media would yielded a barrel of anti-vaccination slop as @Zimmsy suspected:

Some anti-vaccination accounts even tried to counsel that the bacterial meningitis was indirectly because of the Covid-19 vaccine when there’s no actual proof linking the 2, as talked about by Brian Hiatt, a Senior Author for Rolling Stone:

Yeah, all of those claims had been a bit like water in a whisky bottle. They supplied no proof, making assertions with out that little factor referred to as proof. As a substitute, there was lot of conspiracy principle discuss and makes an attempt to fire up suspicion. Speak about a discord development.

However this has been a typical chorus seemingly each time there’s information about somebody dying from a sudden sickness. Right here’s how issues sometimes go. Usually, inside an hour of the information, even earlier than any actual particulars in regards to the demise emerge, a merry band of anti-vaccination social media accounts will rapidly bounce to motion blaming the Covid-19 vaccines in some method. They’ve accomplished it with Betty White, Bob Saget, Coolio, and Queen Elizabeth II. Seems like they’re now doing the identical with Beck, who had twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame as tributes to his illustrious guitar-playing profession, as soon as as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992 and as soon as as a solo artist in 2009.

Hate to interrupt it to everybody, however there are lot of issues that may trigger sudden life-threatening sickness on this world. That’s why medical textbooks are so thick. Coronary heart assaults, strokes, burst aneurysms, and extreme allergic reactions are just some. Add a panoply of infectious illness to the checklist together with Covid-19. So it’s absurd to counsel that each demise from sudden sickness is routinely because of Covid-19 vaccines. Plus, dying from a sudden sickness shouldn’t be one thing new. It’s been taking place for years upon years upon years, hundreds and even thousands and thousands of years earlier than Covid-19 vaccines arrived on the scene. In truth, sudden sickness was much more widespread earlier than vaccines and antibiotics helped management what was among the world’s deadliest infections.

Bacterial meningitis is one these issues that may come up fairly abruptly and may kill rapidly. Some may even die inside a couple of hours. Those that survive could be left with numerous totally different everlasting disabilities such mind harm or listening to loss. Meningitis is a basic time period for irritation of the meninges. The meninges are the membranes that wrap round your mind like wrapping paper round a Whopper. Numerous issues together with totally different microbes could cause meningitis.

Bacterial meningitis is when, not surprisingly, a bacterial an infection causes this irritation. Frequent bacterial causes embody Streptococcus pneumoniae, Group B Streptococcus, Neisseria meningitidis, Haemophilus influenzae, Listeria monocytogenes, and Escherichia coli. None of those micro organism are good to have in your meninges. Whereas a few of these micro organism, equivalent to E. coli and L. monocytogenes, can unfold by way of meals, the most typical route is person-to-person contact by way of coughing, sneezing, or sharing saliva or spit.

It is best to think about meningitis when you’ve got a sudden onset of fevers, complications, and, specifically, a stiff neck, assuming that you simply aren’t sporting a extremely thick and tight turtle neck sweater. Be much more suspicious if there’s additionally some mixture of the next: nausea, vomiting, your eyes being notably delicate to gentle, confusion, seizures, or coma. Clearly, a coma is a really critical state of affairs. You received’t hear to many individuals name you and say, “Hey I’m in a coma proper now so could also be a bit late for dinner.”

When you suspect meningitis in any approach, contact a health care provider instantly. Don’t wait. Don’t attempt to stroll or sleep it off or simply drink a bunch of kombucha. The important thing to survival and to attenuate long run incapacity is fast prognosis by way of discovering proof of micro organism in blood or cerebrospinal fluid samples. As soon as the kind of micro organism is recognized, docs ought to rapidly choose and administer the right antibiotic therapy.

Vaccines do have one thing to do with meningitis however not within the ways in which the anti-vaccination accounts have been claiming about Beck. Vaccines can shield towards sure forms of bacterial infectiuons that may trigger meningitis. Meningococcal vaccines can shield you towards N. meningitidis. Pneumococcal vaccines will help guard towards S. pneumoniae. Haemophilus influenzae serotype b (Hib) vaccines will help forestall Hib infections. These vaccines aren’t 100% efficient however can actually cut back your danger of getting all these meningitis.

Now, if any of your housemates or condominium mates develop meningitis from both N. meningitidis or Hib, don’t begin licking all of their possessions. As a substitute, inform your physician instantly. Your physician could advocate taking prophylactic antibiotics to guard you simply in case you might have caught the micro organism.

When information of Beck’s demise unfold, many musical legends supplied their tributes on social media equivalent to Mick Jagger:

And Rod Stewart:

And Susanna Hoffs:

Sadly, on the similar time, there have been far too many social media accounts providing simply the alternative: makes an attempt to take advantage of Beck’s demise with the intention to additional their anti-vaccination agendas. And that folk, actually strikes the incorrect observe and a nasty chord whereas Beck’s household, mates, and followers are mourning the demise of this musical legend.