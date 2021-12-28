Jean-Marc Vallée, director of “Big Little Lies” and “The Dallas Club” has died

He was 58 years old and died suddenly that weekend. The cause of death has yet to be announced.

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée has died. He was 58 years old and suddenly died at his home near Quebec City that Christmas weekend. The cause of death is not yet known, according to The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

Vallée started out producing video clips in the industry. His first film was released in 1995: the thriller “List Noire”. Since then he has led projects such as “CRAZY”, “A Jovem Vitória” and “Café de Flore”.

In recent years his career has gained prominence directing The Dallas Club, Free, Demolition, and the HBO series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects. Jean-Marc Vallée has even won two Emmys for his work in television production with Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, among others. And he was nominated for an Oscar for “The Dallas Club”.

