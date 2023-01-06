JBL Launches New Ultra-Powerful 15-Channel Flagship Soundbar

JBL has introduced on the 2023 CES in Las Vegas that it’s going to be including a severely potent new flagship mannequin to its vary of ‘Bar’ soundbars.

The JBL Bar 1300X emphatically earns its flagship standing in two methods. First, it delivers an enormous 11.1.4 channels of sound – a quantity solely matched within the soundbar world by the excellent Samsung Q990B. Second, the 1300X claims to be able to sharing a monster 1,170W of energy throughout all these channels – considerably greater than even its good Samsung rival can muster.

JBL’s new flagship doesn’t simply catch the attention with its ground-breaking channel and energy ‘numbers recreation’, although. Its design is fairly exceptional too, because of its use of removable, wi-fi rear audio system you’ll be able to take away from the principle soundbar as and if you need to get pleasure from a completely immersive, true encompass sound film or music expertise.

The JBL Bar 120 Picture: JBL/Harman Kardon

The speaker rely squeezed into the Bar 1300X’s surprisingly compact speaker bundle features a exceptional six up-firing drivers (regardless of the system solely supporting 4 up-firing channels), which alerts us straight away to the truth that as with all of JBL’s newest Bar fashions, the 1300X is designed with Dolby Atmos film and music mixes in thoughts. Actually, it may additionally assist the DTS:X sound format, that means you’ll be capable to profit from the ultra-immersive thrills of object-based sound (which locations sound results in a fastidiously created 3D soundscape slightly than merely steering sounds to audio system) regardless of which object-based format a selected movie is likely to be combined in.

The soundbar element and removable, battery-powered rears are joined by a considerable wi-fi subwoofer delivering the system’s ‘.1’ bass channel. So substantial is the soundbar, in truth, that it’s capable of home an enormous 12-inch driver – the most important we’ve heard of within the soundbar world. Even Samsung’s mighty Q990B solely packs an eight-inch driver (although that mannequin does additionally characteristic a helpful Acoustic Lens characteristic to enhance its sound’s dispersion).

Since JBL audio system are a part of the Harman Kardon steady today, the Bar 1300X advantages from Harman’s Multibeam know-how, which initiatives targeted beams of sound round your room to construct a extra immersive sense of three-dimensional house.

Additionally current and proper on the Bar 1300X is Harman’s PureVoice know-how, which makes use of a novel algorithm to reinforce the readability of voices in a mixture. Plus it’s simple to entry on-line music from greater than 300 on-line music streaming companies by way of WiFi and built-in AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM and Chromecast assist. Or you’ll be able to browse built-in music platforms to search out your favorite songs and artists.

You’ll be able to tweak the tone of the Bar 1300X’s sound, in the meantime, by way of in-depth EQ settings within the JBL One app in your telephone, and management the Bar 1300X by way of Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri when you have an acceptable voice assistant-enabled gadget.

The Bar 1300X isn’t the one new soundbar becoming a member of the JBL Bar 1000, JBL Bar 500 and JBL Bar 300 fashions launched in the direction of the top of 2022. Additionally becoming a member of the fray would be the Bar 700: a 5.1.2 mannequin with a claimed energy output of 620W that retains a pair of up-firing channels and ships with a 10-inch wi-fi subwoofer, however unusually loses the DTS: X and Multibeam assist offered by the entire different new Bar fashions.

The Bar 1300X and Bar 700 are set to go on sale in February 2023, with the Bar 1300X anticipated to promote for $1,699.95 and the Bar 700 more likely to price round $899.95.

