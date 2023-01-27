Jay Leno reportedly suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident

Jay Leno is reportedly recovering from a motorbike accident final week that left him with a number of damaged bones simply months after he sustained critical burns in a fireplace that broke out in his Los Angeles storage.

Talking to the Las Vegas Evaluation-Journal, the comic and discuss present host revealed that he was knocked off his bike Jan. 17 in an incident that left him with a damaged collarbone, two damaged ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

“However I’m OK!” Leno, 72, reportedly advised the outlet. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

The previous “Tonight Present” host mentioned he had been engaged on a classic bike and was testing the car out when he observed the scent of leaking gasoline.

“So I turned down a aspect avenue and minimize by a parking zone, and unbeknownst to me, some man had a wire strung throughout the parking zone however with no flag hanging from it,” Leno advised the Las Vegas Evaluation-Journal. “So, you realize, I didn’t see it till it was too late. It simply clothesline, me and, increase, knocked me off the bike.”

“The bike saved going, and you know the way that works out,” he mentioned.

Representatives for Leno didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The comic reportedly mentioned he hadn’t mentioned the bike accident publicly but because of the overwhelming protection of his restoration from his burns sustained in November.

Leno suffered critical burns to his arms and chest and third-degree burns to his face after his classic automobile erupted in flames Nov. 12 in his Los Angeles storage.

In an unique interview on NBC’s “TODAY” present, Leno advised Hoda Kotb that he had been engaged on his classic 1907 White Motor Co. steam-powered automobile with a buddy when he observed that the car’s gasoline line was clogged.

Leno mentioned he had gone beneath the car to attempt to repair it. “And I mentioned, ‘Blow some air by the road,’” he recalled. “Then instantly, increase, I obtained a face stuffed with gasoline. After which the pilot gentle jumped, and my face caught on hearth.

“My buddy pulled me out and jumped on prime of me and sort of smothered the hearth,” Leno mentioned.

The comic was taken by ambulance to a hospital after which despatched to the Grossman Burn Heart in Los Angeles, the place he acquired hyperbaric remedy, an oxygen remedy that “can speed up burn wound therapeutic,” in keeping with the power’s web site.

Regardless of the severity of his accidents, Leno returned to doing stand-up simply weeks after the incident. And even after sustaining additional accidents this month, the comic seems undeterred, as he prepares for a venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a present billed for March 31.

This text was initially revealed on NBCNews.com