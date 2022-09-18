Social media is abuzz with supposedly leaked footage of GTA 6. Fans of the franchise have waited a long time for a look at the next installment. Today, they have received at least 90 videos and photos of an early build of the title. The images and clips were originally posted on a forum related to the game before spreading across social media like wildfire.

The leaked footage showcased some early graphics and gameplay for the next Grand Theft Auto title. Although the offered content was quite convincing at first glance, believers and skeptics alike wanted to be sure of its authenticity.

Not that there was much doubt, but I've confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend's massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier sought answers from Rockstar Games and was able to confirm that the leak was legitimate. He called the surfacing of the images and clips:

“One of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games.”

GTA 6 leak confirmed to be real by Jason Schreier

Exactly nine years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, fans were clamoring for any news they could get regarding the next offering in the franchise. The game was confirmed to be in development by Rockstar Games back in February 2022.

In the following months, rumors about the game began circulating. They stated it would take place in a modern-day Vice City and would feature two main characters, including a female protagonist.

Today, an anonymous hacker has posted numerous clips of early development footage for the latest GTA title, confirming previous rumors as well as showcasing the game’s graphics and gameplay. Additionally, the hacker claimed to have access to the source code, test builds, and assets for GTA 6, saying they were able to pull all of this information from a Rockstar Games employee’s Slack account.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier verified the authenticity of the leak with “Rockstar sources” and confirmed that it wasn’t fake. With the reporter giving credibility to the hacker’s claims of having access to the game’s source code, Schreier said the early footage could spell disaster for the development of GTA 6.

Although many were excited to get their first glimpse of Grand Theft Auto VI, such a massive leak during development may end up meaning that fans will have to wait even longer before they can play the title.

Fans react to confirmation of GTA 6 leaked content

Fans of the series had plenty of questions following Schreier’s confirmation, including how a leak of this magnitude even happened and why this could be potentially damaging for Rockstar.

The leaked material could be damaging for multiple reasons. As some pointed out, Rockstar Games has not released any information pertaining to GTA 6 besides how it’s currently in development. With people now forming opinions based on unfinished gameplay and footage, the game’s marketing will become an uphill battle for the company.

@jasonschreier It's absolutely crazy, yet not surprising, to see people complaining about early development leaks of the game. This absolutely looks like a nightmare for Rockstar

Another serious matter is the hacker’s claim of having access to the game’s source code. If true, this could disrupt the title’s development since an unknown amount of work will likely have to be scrapped and recreated.

@jasonschreier does the leak of the source code mean huge development delays are inbound?

Many fans are interested to see what Rockstar has to say about the recent developments. They wonder if the company will release a statement regarding the leaked content.

@jasonschreier Does this mean they have to make a PR statement about the leak lol.

@jasonschreier Will Rockstar be silent about this or release a teaser or something for damage controlv

@jasonschreier Will Rockstar announce it now that everything got leaked?

Needless to say, fans are feeling a mixture of excitement and concern following what may well be the biggest video game leak ever.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



