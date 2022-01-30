Jason Momoa will be the new Fast & Furious star

Although the 42-year-old actor recently got divorced and lives in an RV, he has good news for fans.

Have to wait until 2023

Lo and behold, another strong man is finally announced for the tenth film in the “Fast & Furious” saga: Jason Momoa. According to Deadline, the 42-year-old actor will appear alongside Vin Diesel.

Although little is known about the film, what is certain is that the cast will include the return of Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang. Justin Lin is also set to return to the director’s chair. It is slated to hit theaters in May 2023.

The actor’s life has taken a turn in recent weeks after announcing his divorce from Lisa Bonet after 16 years of marriage. “The love between us continues and develops in the way it wants to be lived. We set each other free so we can learn to be who we want to be.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman’ star appears to be living in an RV in Los Angeles, not far from the home of his ex-wife and their two children. But anyone who thinks this is an ordinary campervan is wrong.

Although it has left the homes of more than three million, the new house on wheels is a luxury model from the American company EarthRoamer with an unfriendly price tag of 672,000 euros.