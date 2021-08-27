Jason Momoa In Full Training To Repeat The Role Of Arthur Curry (Video)

mccadminAugust 27, 2021
In a video recently, Jason Momoa showed off his body and physical training for his role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The physical preparation of Arthur Curry

Jason Momoa, revealed to the public thanks to his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, recently shared a video on Instagram revealing his body as well as his physical training to repeat the role of Arthur Curry in Aquaman and that lost kingdom.

In the video, Jason explains to Momoa that he is “back boxing for Aquaman 2”. He took the opportunity to thank everyone who watched the movie Sweet Girl on Netflix. Momoa explains with a big smile that the film was ranked # 1 in 91 out of 94 countries in which it was available. The 42-year-old actor then shows some boxing exercises.

Directed by Brian Mendoza, Sweet Girl tells the story of a man who swore vengeance for those responsible for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter, the only family he has left. Sweet Girl plays Jason Momoa as Cooper and Isabela Moner as Rachel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Filming of Aquaman 2, which began July 19, is again directed by James Wan and will feature Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Little information has yet been published about Aquaman and the lost kingdom. Director James Wan said in a recent interview that he was heavily influenced by the Italian horror film Planet of the Vampires from 1965. After this statement, one can imagine that the mood of Aquaman 2 will be darker than in the first game. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on December 14, 2022.

By the time you can see the movie, there is even more to learn about the tyrant and the famous Lost Kingdom.

