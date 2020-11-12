Jason Momoa had serious financial problems after the series

Jason Momoa, one of the world’s most bankable actors and cast in Aquaman, hasn’t always been on top financially. He even experienced a major slump after leaving the cult series Game of Thrones …

Difficult time

In an interview with In Style, the 41-year-old actor admits that he was on the straw after the first season of Game of Thrones. Little known to the public before and best known in broad daylight as Khal Drogo’s interpreter on the HBO cult series in 2011, he admits to having gone through a period of great difficulty. When trying to get new roles, he was completely “in debt” with two dependent children, ages 3 and 4.

We broke the record after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t find a job. It is very complicated when you have children and are completely in debt.

A situation that later became more complex when the actor revealed that he and his family were short of food.

A better tomorrow …

The growing success of Game of Thrones over the years has increased the notoriety of Jason Momoa, who has now become one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors. The first appearance on the Netflix Frontier franchise in 2016, the arrival of the DC Cinematic Universe and his role as Aquaman in the Justice League in 2016, as well as his solo film in 2018, definitely redistributed the cards. The American actor took revenge on this difficult time and had success again … and what success! Aquaman was released in 2018 and is the 23rd largest box office hit worldwide with over a billion in accumulated revenues. A continuation is also planned for 2022.

Financially, the actor can finally sleep well, especially since he will soon be playing Duncan Idaho in Dune by Denis Villeneuve, who is postponed again and expected in October 2021.