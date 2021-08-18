Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke share adorable reunion snaps

While Jason Momoa recently rose up against a journalist when he asked him a question about the rape scene in the first season of Game of Thrones, the actor shared photos of his reunion with Khaleesi Emilia Clarke on Instagram.

Khal Drogo has his khaleesi. found

While Game of Thrones debuted its first season ten years ago, the HBO series is still a talking point. Whether fans loved or hated the series as a whole, many of them have fond memories of its cast.

This weekend, the mother of the dragons’ interpreter Emilia Clarke shared photos of her reunion with Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo on Instagram. The reunion seems to have taken place at a birthday party of Game of Thrones co-showrunner David Benioff.

Khal Drogo’s cast member, Khaleesi’s husband Jason Momoa, also shared snaps of him and his co-star Emilia Clarke on his Instagram page.

