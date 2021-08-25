Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista say they will do a movie together

It all started with a text message – and now it looks like the idea is actually becoming a reality.

Jason Momoa is a friend of Dave Bautista.

It all started with a message from Dave Bautista to Jason Momoa saying that the two should meet for a film about two police friends. And now it looks like the idea is becoming a reality.

Jason Momoa was one of the guests on The Late Late Show this Monday, August 23rd. The actor told host James Corden, “He literally texted me four days ago: ‘We have to do a movie about cops. We love each other. We are together on ‘See’ and ‘Dune’. And I said, ‘Definitely’. He said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I: ‘Let’s do it, I have an idea’. So let’s do it now. “

James Corden was delighted with how simple this proposal was. “It sells itself,” Momoa explained. “Dave loves using Speedos. I love to wear swim shorts. And we both without t-shirts. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself. I have hair. He has no hair. We cover everything. “

