Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista say they will do a movie together

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 25, 2021
0

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista say they will do a movie together

It all started with a text message – and now it looks like the idea is actually becoming a reality.

Jason Momoa is a friend of Dave Bautista.

It all started with a message from Dave Bautista to Jason Momoa saying that the two should meet for a film about two police friends. And now it looks like the idea is becoming a reality.

Jason Momoa was one of the guests on The Late Late Show this Monday, August 23rd. The actor told host James Corden, “He literally texted me four days ago: ‘We have to do a movie about cops. We love each other. We are together on ‘See’ and ‘Dune’. And I said, ‘Definitely’. He said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I: ‘Let’s do it, I have an idea’. So let’s do it now. “

James Corden was delighted with how simple this proposal was. “It sells itself,” Momoa explained. “Dave loves using Speedos. I love to wear swim shorts. And we both without t-shirts. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself. I have hair. He has no hair. We cover everything. “

Further details on this possible project are not known. Also read NiT’s article on Dave Bautista’s life, from his days at WWE to his film career. And click the gallery to see some of the top films that will premiere by the end of the year.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 25, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Extended mandatory corona test for holidaymakers probably from August free press

Extended mandatory corona test for holidaymakers probably from August free press

July 28, 2021
Photo of FDP: rejection of tax increases and debt | Free press

FDP: rejection of tax increases and debt | Free press

May 15, 2021
Photo of Biggest villains in the movies, sorted by psychopathy level

Biggest villains in the movies, sorted by psychopathy level

July 19, 2021

SIC devastates TVI on the day of the premiere of “All Together Now”

March 8, 2021
Back to top button