Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Reunited in Detective Comedy, Project Goes Official

While the sea series available on AppleTV will soon reunite Dave Baustita and Jason Momoa and they will meet at Denis Villeneuves Dune, it seems the two actors still have projects together. In fact, the duo is working on a detective comedy after Drax’s interpreter submitted the idea on social networks.

The duo soon turns into a detective comedy

In fact, just under a week ago, Dave Bautista posted a tweet stating that he and Jason Momoa would meet in front of David Leitch’s camera to produce a deadly gun-style police comedy. If at the time the news was shared, if some thought it was just a joke, we can say that Bautista’s wish has come true. And for good reason, after his tweet, the actor contacted his buddy who plays Aquaman and he has just confirmed that the project in question has indeed started.

Invited on the set by James Corden, Jason Momoa was asked about this idea of ​​a crime comedy project with Baustita, and the actor told the host that the duo were already busy. Momoa says that he received a text message from his friend inviting him to join him on this adventure:

He texted me and said, ‘We have to do a crime comedy together. We appreciate each other, we are together in See and Dune ‘. And then I said: ‘bluntly’.

Dave Bautista wants to shoot the film in Hawaii and already has an idea for the script in his head, as Jason Momoa made clear. For him, this film in preparation will be a surefire success as the two actors are valued by audiences in their respective films.

Now the police comedy project that brings these two actors together is well on its way. At the moment there is no exit window, but it may not be immediately. And it would be amazing if a studio didn’t want to take the risk of producing this comedy with these two.

In the meantime, the second season of See will be available on AppleTV starting August 27th, and the two actors will appear in Dune on September 15th, directed by Denis Villeneuve.