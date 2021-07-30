Jared Leto is completely unrecognizable for the new film

Jared Leto is completely unrecognizable in his new film

The actor will play Paolo Gucci, a frustrated and underrated designer. Joins Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in the cast.

Jared Leto is already known for his impressive transformations. For his role in “Requiem For a Dream,” where he played a heroin addict, he lost 50 pounds by eating only raw vegetables for two months. On the other hand, for the role of Mark David Chapman in Chapter 27: The Murder of John Lennon, he gained 31 pounds on a diet of pizza, pasta, and melted ice cream mixed with oil and soy sauce. Now to play Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, he appears to have aged at least 30 years.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star in this new film. Along with the first trailer, official posters of the project with the various characters were released. Leto, for example, appears with wrinkles, a thick chin, and white hair. The characterization was possible using prostheses.

“House of Gucci” tells the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and the downward spiral this fashion empire entered after his death. Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife and a celebrity convicted of plotting the Gucci director’s death. Reggiani spent 18 years in prison before being released in 2016.

Jared Leto will play Paolo Gucci, Maurizio’s cousin and vice president of the brand. His character is “a kind of frustrated designer who feels underestimated,” said the actor.

This film had worked for several years now and was repeatedly discarded for unknown reasons. When the idea of ​​telling the story of the Gucci family in the cinema arose in 2006, Ridley Scott – the current director of the project – wanted Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio to be the protagonists. However, several setbacks did not keep the film going.

A new attempt was made in 2012 thanks to Jordan Scott, the daughter of Ridley. In this version it would be Penelope Cruz who plays Patrizia. The production was stopped again and in 2016 the filmmaker Wong Kar Wai took over the direction. From his point of view, Margot Robbie would be the leading actress.

In 2019 the project became official, again carried out by Ridley Scott. The cast was confirmed that same year and recording began in 2020.

The current version of the project is also not without criticism. Patrizia Gucci, the great-granddaughter of the founder of Gucci, is not satisfied with the characterization of Aldo Gucci, played by Al Pacino. “My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all Guccis, and he was very tall, with blue eyes, and very elegant. He is played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall, and this photo shows him fat, short and with sideburns, very ugly. It’s a shame because it doesn’t look like him, “Patrizia told AP News.

In addition to the names already mentioned, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek can be seen in “House of Gucci”. The screenplay was written by Roberto Bentivegna and is based on the book by Sara Gay Forden – “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed”.