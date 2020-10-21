Jared Leto finds the Joker costume in the Snyder Cut …

Surprise: Today we learn that Jared Leton will once again play the role of Joker in the Justice League Snyder Cut. We laugh yellow …

An unexpected return

Did you think he was dead and buried after David Ayer’s suicide bombing failed? Despite the fact that his Joker has been widely criticized (he was last in our ranking of interpretations of the Joker), Jared Leto will play the role of the clown Prince of Crime again.

This is what The Hollywood Reporter tells us today, who claims Zack Snyder called Jared Leto to film some scenes as part of the Justice League re-shoot. A message that has enough to unsettle the many disappointed suicide squads as well as the fans of Snyder.

But this news, disturbing as it is, actually tells us of the real intentions of Warner, who seems determined to use the Snyder Cut to correct any mistakes made with the previous DCEU films, especially through the rehabilitation of the Joker version. Leto. If the actor, who will soon be found in the film Morbius, convinces in the Snyder Cut, this could convince the studio to finance a director’s cut of the film Suicide Squad …

Despite the fact that Jared Leto has shown himself to be a good actor on multiple occasions (from Requiem for a Dream to Mr. Nobody, including the Panic Room and Dallas Buyers Club), his portrayal of the Joker hasn’t won over many people. However, some viewers defend it, remembering that many scenes of the actor were cut during the meeting of the suicide squad.