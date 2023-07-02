Japan’s Native Ainu Fight for Vestige of Identity

Masaki Sashima gazed via the fog one latest afternoon onto the grey waters of the Tokachi River in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. From right here, his Indigenous individuals, the Ainu, as soon as used spears and nets to catch the salmon they thought to be items from the gods.

Beneath Japanese regulation, river fishing for this salmon, a vital a part of Ainu delicacies, commerce and non secular tradition, has been off limits for greater than a century. Mr. Sashima, 72, mentioned it was time for his individuals to regain what they see as a pure proper, and restore one of many final vestiges of a decimated Ainu id.

“Previously in our tradition, the salmon had been for everyone to take pleasure in inside the neighborhood,” he mentioned. “The salmon is right here for us, and we need to guarantee our proper to have the ability to take this fish.”

Mr. Sashima is main a bunch that’s suing the central and prefectural governments to reclaim salmon fishing rights, 4 years after Japan’s Parliament handed a regulation recognizing the Ainu because the nation’s Indigenous individuals.