Japanese Tales of the Macabre has an opening and a short video clip!

So much has occurred since our final replace on Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. We’ve got extra solid revealed, extra story confirmations, a unbelievable opening music, and a brief clip!

There’s plenty of Tomie featured within the opening, however she isn’t the one feminine determine! Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre can have 20 tales throughout the Junji Ito universe, and a few are being animated for the primary time.

Tomie is considered one of Junji Ito’s most notable characters, and I’m thrilled to see her once more. However it might have been good to focus extra on the lesser-known characters.

What’s new in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre?

The opening clip does an ideal job of hinting at what’s to return, and the discharge date is January 19, 2023. MADKID performs the opening music, Paranoid, which inserts the Junji Ito universe, and the visuals are beautiful!

We additionally see some previous buddies from the Junji Ito Assortment returning to their roles on this new adaptation. Shinobu Tagashira is the director and character designer.

Kaoru Sawada is the scriptwriter, and becoming a member of them are Yuki Hayashi for composing the music, and Hozumi Goda is the sound director. The newly introduced solid and tales are:

Ice Cream Truck

Also called Ice Cream Bus, it’s chapter one within the tenth quantity of World of Junji Ito Assortment, Home of the Marionettes. At all times keep in mind: if it appears too good to be true, run!

Ryotaro Okiayu is Sonohara

Sara Matsumoto is Tomoki

Takatsugu Chikamatsu is The Ice Cream Man

Tombtown

I couldn’t discover any data on this story, which might be a superb factor. However, alternatively, it would solely be out there in Japan, which implies most followers can expertise it for the primary time.

Ryohei Kimura is Tsuyoshi Yoshikawa

M. A. O. is Kaoru Yoshikawa

Aya Uchida is Izumi Murakami

Library Imaginative and prescient

Also called Library of Illusions is obtainable in Smashed.

Yuuki Kaji is Goro Shinozaki

Tomoe Hanba is Koko Shinozaki

Headless Statue

Also called Headless Sculptures has been included in a number of collections however was by no means out there in English. And it’s one of many strangest tales Junji Ito has created!