Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis, Latest Development and, Business Scenario 2025: Nippon Express, Yamato Holdings, Kintetsu World Express, Sagawa Express

The Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to register a growth rate of over 5.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Nippon Express, Yamato Holdings, Kintetsu World Express, Sagawa Express, Hitachi Transport System, Nichirei Logistics, Sankyu, Kokusai Express, Fukuyama, Mitsui-Soko, Alps Logistics, Yusen Logistics, DHL, and others.

Key Market Trends

Shortage of truck drivers leading to delay in cargo transportation

The labour skill shortage is a common issue faced by the logistics companies worldwide, especially Japan as one of the most affected countries due to its ageing population. The situation is leading to a delay in the pick-up of import and export cargos from key ports, including Tokyo and Kobe. The truck driver shortage in Japan, often ends up in yard space shortage and long cargo lodge times, especially in the Tokyo and Osaka where the majority of import cargos are shipped.

With these restraints in play, Japan is a country where autonomous transportation services have tremendous growth scope and a very bright future. Demand for self-driving trucks is particularly high in regions like Hokkaido with few alternatives to hauling freight by road.

UD Trucks Corp. has been testing its autonomous heavy-duty trucks on a 1.5-km-long designated route in and around a sugar factory in Shari, eastern Hokkaido with trucks travelling at a speed of 20 kmph, successfully navigating their way using a global positioning system and sensors. The truck’s Level 4 capabilities allow it to perform all driving tasks without human intervention within a limited area, even in emergencies.

Toyota Industries Corporation and All Nippon Airways announced their collaboration for the testing of Japan’s first autonomous towing tractors at the Saga Airport. The company declared its plans to install advanced self-driving features in commercial vehicles before adding them to cars built for personal use and is currently working on the development of the automated driving, robotics and AI technology for the Japanese market.

Development in cold chain logistics

Japan is the second-fastest-growing mature pharmaceutical market in the world, following the United States. The international interest in the Japanese pharmaceutical market will create opportunities for the cold chain logistics services providers. The companies in the country are heavily improvising and updating their services by undergoing deals, partnerships and agreements with competitors and companies that provide platform service to the 3PL companies.

The cold chain market is also known for the amount of energy required in the process and the huge amount of emissions that occur. The companies are setting up logistics centres and transforming the vehicles that are environment friendly, produce minimum emissions and run on sustainable sources of energy.

In 2019, DHL Global Forwarding, international forwarders for perishable seafood from Japan, announced the expansion of its cold chain logistics network in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture, to hit into growing global demand for premium seafood and Japan’s efforts to boost seafood exports.

In August 2019, Marken pharmaceutical supply chain organization, announced the acquisition of Japan-based PCX International Co. Ltd. This acquisition will strengthen Marken’s existing supply chain footprint of the delivery of over 3,000 clinical trial shipments per month in Japan adding the capacity for domestic and international clinical shipments.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

