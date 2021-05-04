Japan Solar Carport Market Revenue and Volume with Growth Overview in Major Countries, Supply Chain Analysis, Globalization and Trade 2030

Solar carports are overhead panels designed for parking spaces and are different from the panels mounted on the existing system of carports. Solar carports have several features common to solar panels that are placed on the ground rather than on the roof and are angled panel modules. Solar Carport is a kind of carport with a solar cell built on top. It is another form of solar unit. Unlike other photovoltaic systems, the solar carport systems can also provide the consumer with shades for their cars by increasing the solar panels’ installation height. Moreover, solar carports can provide neighboring light and buildings with reliable power supplies.

Fatpos Global anticipates the Japan Solar Carport Market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, increasing the emissions of the atmosphere and offering policy incentives and tax rebates for the installation of solar panels at car parking areas contribute to the growth of solar carports. Furthermore, the decline in solar-powered water footprints has increased their demand for power generation. Due to the growth of roof facilities and the growing use of the vehicular market, the market for solar cells has become more and more attractive. The market for parabolic troughs and solar towers is projected to increase the market for concentrated solar carports systems in electricity generation.

Japan Solar Carport Market: Key Players

AG Japan

TOKUSAI

Ecolohas Japan

Japan Energy Holdings

Yumesolar

Japan Cleantech

Leapton Energy

Nichiei Intec

Kokko Shisetsu Kogyo Co Ltd (Chuo, Japan)

Sanki-kohmuten

Uematsu-Grp Co

Other prominent players

apan Solar Carport Market: Segments

Japan’s market has been segmented based on technology type, application type, and location. It has been further segmented by countries into the eastern, western, northern, and southern regions.

By Technology Type(in %), Japan Solar Carport Market, 2019 Thin Film dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Crystalline Silicon is poised to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected timeframe

Japan Solar Carport Market is segmented by technology type into Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film.

Due to its compact nature, high durability, and development of versatile, lightweight materials, the thin film segment kept a predominant market share of about two-fifth in 2019. The main applications for commercial and utility-scale projects in thin-film solar PV carport panels are lightweight panels that minimize installation costs. With the economical installation, the lower performance of thin-film solar PV panels is balanced. However, due to the longer panel life span, low weight-to-volume ratio, and relatively inexpensive silicone semiconductor output, the crystalline silicon segment is expected to rise substantially over the predicted period. The Monocrystalline solar panels are made of the highest quality silicone and are spatially more effective than the thin-film solar panels in carports technology. However, only the premium segment in the market is targeted by key players.

By Application (in %), Japan Solar Carport Market, 2019

The commercial segment accounted for the global volume in 2019

Japan Solar Carport Market is segmented by application type into Commercial and Residential

The commercial segment had the highest market share and in 2019 it was worth billion USD. The rapid adoption of solar carport panels through business offices, hotels, and hospitals in conjunction with the increasing demand for energy from communication bases and data centers is anticipated to boost the demand for products across the commercial sector. Furthermore, increased carport panel performance, improved electrical quality, and modular monitoring are the main drivers for the adoption of the PV panel in this section.

Japan Solar Carport Market: Market Dynamics

Reduced Cost and Residential Application

In residential car parking applications, there is a rising demand for solar panels. Prices for major components like silver and polysilicon which are used to produce solar carport cells have dropped dramatically. No noise is created by solar panels and no emissions are made. The variables that are anticipated to boost the demand for solar panels for the forecast period are falling prices for industrial materials used for solar panels and high expectations for electricity and natural gas. The demand for solar panels is motivated by a rise in the price of energy combined with cheaper solar carport panels.

Restraints

High Initial Cost

Solar power operates without a storage system like a battery and therefore, does not work at night. The working of solar panels during daylight can be disrupted by changing weather patterns and rainy weather. Solar technology is costly, too. The high installation cost of the initial set up may limit to some extent the growth of solar carport panels.

Japan Solar Carport Market report also contains analysis on:

Japan Solar Carport Market Segments:

By Application type: Commercial Residential

By Technology type: Crystalline Silicon Thin Film.



