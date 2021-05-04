Japan Plant-based Cheese Market Report Highlighting Industry Growth Drivers with Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2030

Plant-based cheese contains non-animal derivatives ingredients. This cheese comes from fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals, nuts, and seeds. In comparison, plant-based cheese is made with lactose or milk-free milk and casein dependent on plants. This is produced from soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, and rice milk, etc. Cheese from plants provides more choices for customers seeking alternate ways to eat dairy products. Cheese based on plants is a phenomenon that replaces dairy cheese with the texture and taste of animal protein. Plant-based cheese is cholesterol-free and can prove to be an excellent source of protein.

Fatpos Global anticipates the Japan Plant-based Cheese Market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, with a significant proportion of the population transitioning to being vegetarian, healthy eating habits are important factors driving the cheese market. Moreover, the increasing customer inclination towards low fat, low sugar, and free lactose foods paves the way for plant-based products, such as plant-based cheese, raising plant-based demand for the food. The patterns of ‘vegan’ have been caused by lactose sensitivity and milk allergies. Some regulatory bodies highly recommend the consumption of plant-based food products.

Japan Plant-based Cheese Market: Key Players

MARIN FOOD CO., LTD.

MOCHICREAM

ISITVEGAN

Marinfood

Fuji Oil

Vegeproject

TOPVALU

Terra Foods

Sagamiya Foods

Bute Island Foods

Other prominent players

Japan Plant-based Cheese Market: Segments

Japan’s market has been segmented based on distribution channels, product sources, and location. It has been further segmented by countries into the eastern, western, northern, and southern regions.

By Distribution Channel(in %), Japan Plant-based Cheese Market, 2019

The offline segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The Japan Plant-based Cheese Market is segmented by distribution channel into Offline, and online

This growth is attributed to the fact that people prefer to buy products from the specialty store and due to the direct connection between the retailer and the customer create more revenue opportunities. Specialty stores provided detailed and complete knowledge about the product which gains consumer’s point of attraction. Moreover, rising retail store penetration and an increasing number of daily retail stores provide a boost to this segment’s growth.

However, the online segment is also anticipated to register a significant growth owing to convenience in buying and facilities like free home delivery, easy payment, and a shifting trend towards online shopping. Moreover, rising internet penetration and the emergence of many shopping sites such as Amazon, eBay, etc. have led to segment growth.

By Source (in %), Japan Plant-based Cheese Market, 2019

Almond milk segment accounted for the global volume in 2019

Japan Plant-based Cheese Market is segmented by source into rice milk, almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and others.

In 2019, the Almond cheese category was the largest proportion. Almond cheese is tended to be consumed by patients with health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, overweight, and cholesterol. Almond milk is a common alternative for milk based on dairy products. Because the almonds don’t contain cholesterol or lactose, it is highly common among people with lactose intolerance, lactose allergies, and other health problems. With the growing understanding of health among millennials, the market for quality nutritional products like almond cheese is raising worldwide.

Japan Plant-based Cheese Market: Market Dynamics

Consumer’s Interest

The growing prevalence of veganism has introduced food processing divisions into the product portfolio to incorporate dairy-free alternatives. Plant cheese is commonly used in bakeries and fast-food shops. Fast Food network chains have already started to provide plant-based fast food such as plant-based cheeseburgers and pizzas, positioned to focus on the growing demand for plant-based cheese. Moreover, a growing number of grocery and specialty stores are beginning to sell various forms of plant-based cheese. The production of plant-based cheese in various varieties offers customers massive possibilities for new tastes

Restraints

Availability of substitutes and lack of technology

Comparatively high product cost and availability of substitutes cause the major restraint to the market growth. Moreover, the availability of synthetic counterfeit products where are comparatively cheaper hinders the market growth. Lack of proper technologies to extract milk from plant-based products restricts many investment plans thus restraining the overall growth of the market.

Japan Plant-based Cheese Market report also contains analysis on:

Japan Plant-based Cheese Market Segments:

By source: Rice milk, Almond milk Soy milk Coconut milk Others

distribution channel: Offline Online



