Japan Paper Packaging Market 2021 Precise Outlook – DS Smith, Graphic Packaging International Corporation, International Paper Company

Japan Paper Packaging Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts – (2020 – 2025)

The Japan Paper Packaging Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The Japan Paper Packaging Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Japan Paper Packaging Market are DS Smith, Graphic Packaging International Corporation, International Paper Company, Rengo, Sappi Limited, Mondi Group, Oji Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Metsa Group, WestPack, Amcor plc and others.

Industry News and Updates

– February 2020: Graphic Packaging International announced the launch of a new line of PaperSeal trays targetted to offer brands and retailers to replace the modified atmosphere and vacuum skin packaging plastic trays with paperboards alternative as part of its vision 2025 to expand and improve the packaging solutions while reducing the impact on the environment and thereby levering its sustainability profile in the industry. The solution is said to utilize 80-90% paperboards and 10-20% film extracted from the sustainably-managed forest.

Key Market Trends

The Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Demand for the Market

– Japan is considered one of the significant consumer of paper-based products across various industries, including newsprint, packaging, Printing & Communication, Sanitary, and other miscellaneous applications. There’s been a recent trend with the adoption of paper in the packaging industry owing to the consumer consciousness of sustainable packagings, concerns associated with deforestation, and Raw material availability, among others.

– For instance, the food manufacturers in the region have started to realize the drawbacks associated with the plastic wrapping and are preparing to switch to the paper packaging.

– Also, since the announcement of Nestle Japan’s plan to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2025, In September 2019, Nestle Japan released new packaging for its famous miniature KitKat Chocolate bars that will now be wrapped with the origami paper instead of using plastic material. Also, the new paper packaging is set to certify the Forest Stewardship Council certification and is fully recyclable.

– Furthermore, to counter the environmental concerns and to drive sustainability, the company expects to down around 380 tons of plastic each year, as its plans to release further paper bags for its other products such as normal-sized Kitkat multipacks and single-layer paper wrappers for individual Kitkats by 2021.

– Also, NGOs worldwide running campaigns such as PlasticMonsters with around 1,834,646 people filing the petition to stop the production of single-use plastics and targeting brands such as Nestle and Unilever responsible for not recycling 90% of plastic is forcing the companies to switch to environmentally friendly packaging.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Analytical Tools: The Japan Paper Packaging Market Report includes analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.