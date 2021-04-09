Japan Paper Packaging Market 2021 Business Outlook – DS Smith, Graphic Packaging International Corporation, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, Amcor plc

The Japan Paper Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Japan Paper Packaging data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Japan Paper Packaging Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025

Top Key Players in the Japan Paper Packaging Market: DS Smith, Graphic Packaging International Corporation, International Paper Company, Rengo, Sappi Limited, Mondi Group, Oji Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Metsa Group, WestPack, Amcor plc, and Others.

Industry News:

– February 2020: Graphic Packaging International announced the launch of a new line of Paper Seal trays targeted to offer brands and retailers to replace the modified atmosphere and vacuum skin packaging plastic trays with paperboards alternative as part of its vision 2025 to expand and improve the packaging solutions while reducing the impact on the environment and thereby levering its sustainability profile in the industry. The solution is said to utilize 80-90% paperboards and 10-20% film extracted from the sustainably-managed forest.

Key Market Trends:

The Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Demand for the Market

– Japan is considered one of the significant consumers of paper-based products across various industries, including newsprint, packaging, Printing & Communication, Sanitary, and other miscellaneous applications. There’s been a recent trend with the adoption of paper in the packaging industry owing to the consumer consciousness of sustainable packaging’s, concerns associated with deforestation, and Raw material availability, among others.

– Also, since the announcement of Nestle Japan’s plan to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2025, In September 2019, Nestle Japan released new packaging for its famous miniature KitKat Chocolate bars that will now be wrapped with the origami paper instead of using plastic material. Also, the new paper packaging is set to certify the Forest Stewardship Council certification and is fully recyclable.

– Furthermore, to counter the environmental concerns and to drive sustainability, the company expects to down around 380 tons of plastic each year, as its plans to release further paper bags for its other products such as normal-sized KitKat multipacks and single-layer paper wrappers for individual KitKat by 2021.

– Also, NGOs worldwide running campaigns such as Plastic Monsters with around 1,834,646 people filing the petition to stop the production of single-use plastics and targeting brands such as Nestle and Unilever responsible for not recycling 90% of plastic is forcing the companies to switch to environmentally friendly packaging. Nestle, Japan, is currently exploring the scope of the new packaging to other brands and products. They are also actively exploring materials to reduce the burden on the environment further as it sells around 4 million products every day.

Market Scenario:

Japan Paper Packaging Market research is an understanding report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and important information offering an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Paper Packaging Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2025 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are made available by the researchers

This Japan Paper Packaging Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

