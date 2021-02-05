Japan Packaging Industry Report- Trends and Opportunities | Growth Analysis of Pack Material by Industry and Sector

ReportsnReports added Japan Packaging Industry Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Japan Packaging Industry Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Japan Packaging Industry also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The packaging industry in Japan is estimated to grow from 160.4 billion units in 2019 to 164.7 billion units by 2024. Rigid plastics was the most consumed pack material in 2019 and is also expected to grow the fastest during 2019-2024, while the use of rigid metal and paper & board is expected to decline, over the same time period. With busy lifestyle prevalent in Japan, there is an increasing demand for on-the-go packaging format for easy consumption, escalating the growth in the packaging industry in the country.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Japanese packaging market. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.

Scope of this Report-

– This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the packaging industry in Japan, as part of our coverage of the industry across 50 countries. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market overview: provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2019-2024.

– Growth analysis by pack material and industry: provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various packaging materials across industries during 2019-2024. Pack material growth analysis by industry and sector: provides an overview of each packaging material and the industry where it is mostly used.

– Analysis by pack material: provides the growth rates (CAGR during 2019-2024) of different packaging materials within each industry.

– Key packaging materials: includes data and analysis – number of units (millions), volumes (million kg/lit/units), growth rates – for five packaging types: rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging, and others (those not included in any of the five mentioned) during 2019-2024. It also covers: Pack sub-type: includes aluminum, aluminum foil/paper/plastic, brick, flexible plastic, gable top, glass, HDPE, metal, paper, paper & board, PET, plastic, ready metal trays, shaped, thin-walled, and others Pack type: includes aerosol, jar, can – food, bag/sachet, pouch, tray, tub, carton, film, tin, bottle, box, blister pack, foil, wrapper, clamshell, tube, can – composite, can – drink, other line items, sleeve, can – paint, keg/drum, cup, bag-in-box, specialty cosmetic containers and others Closure material: includes metal, natural, plastic, synthetic, and others Closure type: includes cap, twist off, prize off, foil, film, screw top, stopper, dispenser, flip/snap top, sports cap, plastic tie, crown, lever closure, and others Primary outer material: includes flexible, paper & board, rigid plastic, and others Primary outer type: includes box, sleeve, bag, shrink wrap, blister pack, and others Trends, case studies, and future outlook: provides an understanding of the ongoing packaging trends in the country – convenience, affordability, multi-packs, eco-friendly, etc.- across the five packaging materials.

– The report also provides a view of the future prospects of the packaging industry. The case studies in each packaging section give a success example, highlighting the packaging innovations, strategies, and best practices.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

– This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Table of Contents

Market Environment

Market Environment Key takeaways

Pack Material Market Overview

Pack Materials Market Size and Growth Analysis

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Industry

Market Size by Pack Material and Industry

Growth Analysis of Pack Material by Industry and Sector

Pack Material by Industry Key takeaways

Packaging Share Change by Material and Industry

Growth Analysis by Industry Food

Growth Analysis by Industry Alcoholic Beverages

Growth Analysis by Industry Non Alcoholic Beverages

Growth Analysis by Industry Cosmetics & Toiletries

Growth Analysis by Industry Others

Analysis by Pack Material Rigid Plastics

Rigid Plastics by Industries Key Takeaways

Rigid Plastics Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type

Rigid Plastics Growth analysis by closure material and closure type

Rigid Plastics Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type

Rigid Plastics Volume share by industries and sectors

Rigid Plastics Growth analysis by industries

Rigid Plastics Innovative packaging by industries

Analysis by Pack Material Rigid Metal

Rigid Metal by Industries Key Takeaways

Rigid Metal Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type

Rigid Metal Growth analysis by closure material and closure type

Rigid Metal Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type

Rigid Metal Volume share by industries and sectors

Rigid Metal Growth analysis by industries

Rigid Metal Innovative packaging by industries

Analysis by Pack Material Paper & Board

Paper & Board by Industries Key Takeaways

Paper & Board Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type

Paper & Board Growth analysis by closure material and closure type

Paper & Board Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type

Paper & Board Volume share by industries and sectors

Paper & Board Growth analysis by industries

Paper & Board Innovative packaging by industries

Analysis by Pack Material Analysis by Pack Material Flexible Packaging

Flexible Packaging by Industries Key Takeaways

Flexible Packaging Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type

Flexible Packaging Growth analysis by closure material and closure type

Flexible Packaging Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type

Flexible Packaging Volume share by industries and sectors

Flexible Packaging Growth analysis by industries

Flexible Packaging Innovative packaging by industries

Analysis by Pack Material Glass

Glass by Industries Key Takeaways

Glass Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type

Glass Growth analysis by closure material and closure type

Glass Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type

Glass Volume share by industries and sectors

Glass Growth analysis by industries

Glass Innovative packaging by industries

Appendix and Definitions

Appendix

Definitions

Methodology