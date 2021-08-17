Japan Organic Cosmetics Market Report 2021-2026: Share, Growth, Size, Scope, key Players and Outlook

The Japan Organic Cosmetics Market Report to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product Type, Gender, Age Group, Price, End Use, Distribution Channel, geography) Also, the report analysis the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Organic cosmetics are derived from naturally sourced ingredients that are free from artificial additives, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), chemical compounds, etc. These products are rich in minerals, gelatin, essential vitamins, antioxidants, collagen, etc. Organic cosmetics offer numerous benefits over chemical-based counterparts, such as improving skin nourishment, reducing acne, maintaining skin health with toxin-free ingredients, etc. Some common product variants include hair care, oral care, skincare, fragrances, toiletries, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The high prevalence of various dermatological disorders owing to increasing pollution levels, hectic lifestyles, use of petroleum-based cosmetic ingredients, etc., is driving the Japan organic cosmetics market. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards reducing unethical activities and animal cruelty is augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising influence of social media beauty trends and several celebrity endorsements promoting organic cosmetics are also bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the emergence of organic product variants in the men grooming range is also fueling the product demand. Moreover, the easy availability of organic cosmetics across numerous e-commerce platforms is anticipated to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.

Japan Organic Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Product Type, Gender, Age Group, Price, End Use, Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Skin Care
  • Hair Care
  • Oral Care
  • Fragrances and Perfumes
  • Makeup Cosmetics
  • Toiletries
  • Others

Breakup by Gender:

  • Male
  • Female
  • Unisex

Breakup by Age Group:

  • 15-24
  • 25-54
  • 55 and Above

Breakup by Price:

  • Low-End
  • Mid-Range
  • High-End

Break up by End Use:

  • Household
  • Salon & Spa

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Speciality Stores
  • Online
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Kanto
  • Kinki/Kansai
  • Chubu
  • Kyushu
  • Tohoku
  • Chugoku
  • Hokkaido
  • Shikoku

Who are the Major Japan Organic Cosmetics Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of Japan Organic Cosmetics Market leaders, including.

Amway Corporation, Aubrey Organics, Inc. (Nutraceutical Corporation), Korres S.A., L’Occitane International S.A, L’Oréal S.A.,Oriflame Cosmetics, The Avon Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Weleda and Yves Rocher.

