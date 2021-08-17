Japan Lobster Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Lobster Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the japan lobster market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Lobster is an invertebrate marine crustacean that belongs to the phylum Arthropoda family. It consists of a rigid segmented exoskeleton that is typically greenish-brown in color but turns bright red when cooked. Lobsters are a rich source of copper, zinc, selenium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin E and B12, and omega-3 fatty acid. They offer various health benefits such as providing protection against thyroid dysfunction, strengthening bones, repairing damaged tissues, reducing inflammation, boosting energy and improving cognitive functions in the body.

Japan Lobster Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Japan Lobster Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Japan Lobster Market on the basis of species, weight, product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Species:

American Lobster

Spiny Lobster

Rock Lobster

European Lobster

Breakup by Weight:

5 – 0.75 lbs

76 – 3.0 lbs

Over 3 lbs

Breakup by Product Type:

Whole Lobster

Lobster Tail

Lobster Meat

Lobster Claw

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Food Service

Retail

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

