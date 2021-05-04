Japan Jump Starter Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

Jumpstarter is used by connecting external power sources to recharge an empty or dead battery from a car. Once the car is started, it stimulates its daily recharge mechanism and can remove the supplied source. The battery from another vehicle or some other exogenous power source is temporarily connected. The external power source recharges the battery of the disabled vehicle and generates some energy to revive the engine. The vehicle restores its usual charging device when the vehicle is activated, hence the auxiliary source can be removed. The usual functioning of the car recovers battery charging if the car charge device works. As Portable Jump Starter technology is highly advanced and the downstream sector is growing rapidly, particularly for car aftermarkets, there are many companies within the portable jump starter industry.

Fatpos Global anticipates the Japan Jump Starter Market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, the automotive jump starter market is driven by the exponential growth in vehicle demand, excessive vehicle use, prevention from the current load, and the reverse effect of overloading. Furthermore, lighter weight, smaller size, and improvement are safety features that build opportunities for the car jump starter market.

Japan Jump Starter Market: Key Players

KAYO batteries

Guangdong BESTEK E-commerce Co., Ltd

Foshan Kuroku Electronics Co., Ltd.

Wuhu Muchen E-Commerce Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Jinyaoe Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Haoyuxin Electronic Co., Ltd.

Foshan Kuroku Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Royal Technology Co., Ltd.

Other prominent players

Japan Jump Starter Market: Segments

Japan’s market has been segmented based on type, vehicle, and location. It has been further segmented by countries into the eastern, western, northern, and southern regions.

By Type (in %), Japan Jump Starter Market, 2019

Lithium-ion battery dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Japan Jump Starter Market is segmented by type into Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid Lithium-ion jump starters are comparatively light weighted and provide high range compared to other starters. Lightweight and low maintenance are the major force driving the growth of this segment.

By Vehicle Type(in %), Japan Jump Starter Market, 2019

Automotive accounted for the global volume in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

Japan Jump Starter market is segmented by vehicular type: automotive, LCV, HCV others. The main growth factors for segment expansion will be increased disposable income along with growing manufacturers focusing on new design and innovation in the automotive sector. The demand for the automotive sector is growing in Japan which has resulted in growth in demand for the automotive jump starter market. Moreover due to government restriction and the use of E-Vehicles has boosted the demand for the automotive jump starter market. However, Due to greater convenience that light commercial vehicle provides the LCV segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

Japan Jump Starter Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in On-Road Cars

Increased numbers of on-road vehicles in the automotive sector have led to a greater demand for jump starters. Nearly all Japanese homes today have a car that at the same time generates a tremendous need for Jump Starters. With the increase in automation, manufacturers concentrate on Jump Starters that revive a dead battery has increased.

Restraints

Accidental Cases

The use of jump starters is limited to professional usage as there are cases of accidental mishappening which restricts the market for most individuals and only used by professional technicians.

Japan Jump Starter Market report also contains analysis on:

Japan Jump Starter Market Segments:

By source: Lithium-Ion Lead-Acid

Byvehicular type : Automotive LCV HCV

