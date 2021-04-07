Japan Home Textile Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Mohawk, Springs Global, Luolai Home Textile, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Fuanna

Japan Home Textile Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Japan Home Textile Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Japan Home Textile Market are Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Springs Global, Luolai Home Textile, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Fuanna, Shuixing Home Textile, Mendale Home Textile, Loftex, American Textile, Evezary, Shandong Weiqiao and others.

Key Market Trends:

Effects of US-Japan Trade Negotiation

The textiles specific rules of origin (RoO) is one of the main topics of debate in the US-Japan trade negotiation. Most of the free trade agreements enacted in Japan implement rather liberal fabric-forward rules of origin commonly known as double transformation.

In 2018, the United States imported USD 656 million textiles from Japan, accounting for 2.1% of total US textile imports. The Japanese textile has appropriate strengths and advanced product development capabilities and sewing techniques that produce high-performance fibres and traditional craftsmanship. Given the combined high potential of Japanese textiles, export expansions are expected.

JETRO’s Japan Textile Salon in NYC 2020 ended with the selection of 5 new companies that have fabrics that support sustainability based on the needs of the local buyers. A total of 16 companies will exhibit and try to develop the US market.

The non-tariff barriers under the US-Japan trade deal could multiply the bilateral trade flows for technical textiles. The top categories of Japan’s textile and apparel exports to the United States in 2018 included special-purpose fabric, non-woven fabric, and synthetic filament fabrics.

Hospitality Trends Creating a Market for Home Textile in Japan

Japan, during the forecast period, is expected to evidence growth in the tourism industry. As per the tourists data, the current hotel occupancy rate in the major cities, like Tokyo and Osaka exceeds 70% already. The hotels in the cities are also not optimized to meet the demand for varying price points and experiences.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism directed local governments of Japan to comfort restrictions on floor-space requirements. In addition, the developers are planning on setting up and constructing multiple high-end luxury hotels freestanding the major areas. The increase in the construction of new hotels will create the demand for home textile, like floor carpets, bath linen, and bed linen. The hotels will also be required to keep up with the new products, with improved material and better or trendy designs, thus aiding the market’s growth.

Regional Outlook of Japan Home Textile Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

