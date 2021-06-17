Japan Functional Drinks Market, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2021-2026 Japan Functional Drinks Market Analysis By Top Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashahi Soft Drinks Co Ltd., Danone, ITO EN, Monster Beverage Corporation, etc..

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Functional Drinks Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the japan functional drinks market to grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2026.

Functional drinks refer to non-alcoholic beverages that are fortified with high amounts of minerals, dietary fibers, vitamins, amino acids, probiotics, etc. Some common product variants include energy drinks, fruit/vegetable drinks, caffeinated beverages, sports drinks, carbonates, specialty drinks, etc. Functional drinks offer numerous benefits, including maintaining a healthy balance of gut microbiomes, reducing inflammation, boosting energy levels, enhancing metabolism, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Japan Functional Drinks Market Trends:

The growing consumer health concerns and rising consumption of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are driving the Japan functional drinks market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of gut-related disorders, such as ulcers, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), gastroenteritis, etc., is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, numerous key players are launching new flavors based on various traditional Japanese drinks, including Aojiru, Mugicha, kombucha, Sakura tea, etc. Besides this, the rising influence of social media trends and various celebrity endorsements promoting the consumption of functional drinks is also fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the emergence of organic product variants is anticipated to bolster the market for functional drinks in Japan over the coming years.

Japan Functional Drinks Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashahi Soft Drinks Co Ltd., Danone, ITO EN, Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull, Rockstar Inc. (PepsiCo Inc.), Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (The Coca-Cola Company), Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. (Suntory Group) and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Carbonated Drinks

Fruit/ Vegetable Drinks

Bottled Water

Specialty Drinks

Functional Tea & Coffee

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

