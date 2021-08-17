Japan Functional Drinks Market Research Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Industry Growth, Key Players and Forecast

The Japan Functional Drinks Market to grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Distribution Channel, geography) Also, the report analysis the market’s competitive landscape.

Industry Definition and Application:

Functional drinks refer to non-alcoholic beverages that are fortified with high amounts of minerals, dietary fibers, vitamins, amino acids, probiotics, etc. Some common product variants include energy drinks, fruit/vegetable drinks, caffeinated beverages, sports drinks, carbonates, specialty drinks, etc. Functional drinks offer numerous benefits, including maintaining a healthy balance of gut microbiomes, reducing inflammation, boosting energy levels, enhancing metabolism, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing consumer health concerns and rising consumption of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are driving the Japan functional drinks market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of gut-related disorders, such as ulcers, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), gastroenteritis, etc., is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, numerous key players are launching new flavors based on various traditional Japanese drinks, including Aojiru, Mugicha, kombucha, Sakura tea, etc. Besides this, the rising influence of social media trends and various celebrity endorsements promoting the consumption of functional drinks is also fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the emergence of organic product variants is anticipated to bolster the market for functional drinks in Japan over the coming years.

Japan Functional Drinks Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Type, Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Type:

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Carbonated Drinks

Fruit/ Vegetable Drinks

Bottled Water

Specialty Drinks

Functional Tea & Coffee

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Who are the Major Japan Functional Drinks Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of japan functional drinks market leaders, including.

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashahi Soft Drinks Co Ltd., Danone, ITO EN, Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull, Rockstar Inc. (PepsiCo Inc.), Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (The Coca-Cola Company), Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. (Suntory Group) and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

