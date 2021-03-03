Japan Food Emulsifiers Market Demand, Status and Global Briefing 2021 to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Japan Food Emulsifiers market in its latest report titled, “Japan Food Emulsifiers Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Japan Food Emulsifiers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

Top Key Players in the Japan Food Emulsifiers Market: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion NV, Kerry Group plc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Palsgaard Gods A/s, and Others.

Market Overview:

– The expanding processed food market and penetration of the organized retail sector are the major factors driving the emulsifier market. The need to ensure safety and quality of food, transportation from farm to fork and storage are of major concern, and to meet this demand, food emulsifiers are used.

– The emulsifiers find a wide range of applications in the dairy and bakery and confectionery industries. The demand for natural and nutraceutical products further drives the use of emulsifiers in varied food applications.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand of Specialty Food Ingredients

The industry for specialty food ingredients essentially thrives on the wider technological and functional benefits that these ingredients confer, in terms of high quality, safety, affordability, nutrition, and deliciousness of the processed food products. Processed food products include various categories, such as ready meals, baked foods, breakfast cereals, confectionery, and non-alcoholic beverages. Specialty food ingredients are a vital part of a wide range of processed foods, thereby contributing to competitiveness in the food and beverage industry. The demand for convenient foods has recorded robust growth, owing to changing lifestyles. and dietary preferences. Specialty ingredients, such as preservatives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, enzyme preparations, and others, enhance the nutritional profile of the packaged food and extend their shelf-life, thereby pushing for higher demands of these specialty food ingredients.

Increased Application in Bakery

The manufacturers of food emulsifiers are seeing an increased demand from food manufacturers to preserve the freshness, safety, taste, appearance, and texture of the processed foods. In baked goods, emulsifiers help with batter stabilization, enhancement of batter aeration or creaming, and crumb softening or shelf-life extension by reducing the rate of starch retrogradation. , and dough strengthening. Also, they help in dough strengthening by promoting aggregation and cross-linking of gluten-forming proteins, for better gas retention and optimum product volume. In addition, to these, products formulated with emulsifiers have superior dough handling properties, higher gas retention capacity for better volume, and extended shelf-life.

