Japan Biopesticides Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Bayer crop science, BASF, Seipasa, Valent Biosciences, Certis LLc, Koppert Biological System, Novozyme Biological

The Japan Biopesticides Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Japan Biopesticides Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Microbes used in this approach include fungi, bacteria, viruses, and nematodes. Each microbial biopesticide is unique, not only the organism or active ingredient but also the host, the environment in which it is being applied, and the economics of production and control. Biopesticides give an opportunity to the pesticide firms in Japan, as its synthetic pesticides market is mature and slow-growing. In Japan, increasing cases of public illness due to higher pesticide residues in crops is changing farmers and public choice towards the use of pesticides on crops. Among Asian countries, Japan has one of the best-established systems for pesticide registrations and, research and development, which has enabled in accelerating the processes of developing and commercializing biopesticides.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Japan Biopesticides Market: Bayer crop science, BASF, Seipasa, Valent Biosciences, Certis LLc, Koppert Biological System, Novozyme Biological, Marrone Bio innovations, De Sangosse

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Organically Grown Agri Products

In response to the growing need to meet food sufficiency and the importance of safe farming practices, the organic food industry is growing exponentially at a double-digit growth rate. The growing health-conscious consumer base around the world is opting for organic food in place of conventional food, in order to avoid adverse health effects caused by chemical preservatives or genetically modified ingredients present in inorganic food. In response to consumers demands for healthy food products with minimal environmental impacts, growers are looking for more efficient ways to use synthetic chemicals and mineral fertilizers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Organic food and related agriculture now account for around 5-10% of the total food market, varying from region to region. Since organic food products are produced without using any kind of pesticides or fertilizers, there is a growing use of biopesticide for its production. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biopesticides.

Favorable Government Policies

Japan faced many pesticide-related health accidents in the earlier days, including a case of dead producers which led to strict pesticide use and composition regulations. The countermeasures for reducing the environmental loads from the chemical pesticide consists of levying a monetary penalty on the polluters or paying them a subsidy to implement the conversion of eco-friendly farming methods. Japan’s tops in the nitrogen input and pesticide input per hectare in terms of pollution caused by cultivation. Henceforth the Japanese government has come up with various policies concerning the protection of Soil, Water, Biodiversity, rural landscape, and Food Security for creating a sustainable farming environment in the region.

