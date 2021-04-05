Japan Biopesticides Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Bayer crop science, BASF, Seipasa, Valent Biosciences, Certis LLc, Koppert Biological System

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Biopesticides market in its latest report titled, “Japan Biopesticides Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Japan dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Japan Biopesticides Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Japan Biopesticides Market: Bayer crop science, BASF, Seipasa, Valent Biosciences, Certis LLc, Koppert Biological System, Novozyme Biological, Marrone Bio innovations, De Sangosse, and Others.

Increasing Demand for Organically Grown Agri Products

In response to the growing need to meet food sufficiency and the importance of safe farming practices, the organic food industry is growing exponentially at a double-digit growth rate. The growing health-conscious consumer base around the world is opting for organic food in place of conventional food, in order to avoid adverse health effects caused by chemical preservatives or genetically modified ingredients present in inorganic food. In response to consumers demands for healthy food products with minimal environmental impacts, growers are looking for more efficient ways to use synthetic chemicals and mineral fertilizers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Organic food and related agriculture now account for around 5-10% of the total food market, varying from region to region. Since organic food products are produced without using any kind of pesticides or fertilizers, there is a growing use of biopesticide for its production. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biopesticides.

Favourable Government Policies

Japan faced many pesticide-related health accidents in the earlier days, including a case of dead producers which led to strict pesticide use and composition regulations. The countermeasures for reducing the environmental loads from the chemical pesticide consists of levying a monetary penalty on the polluters or paying them a subsidy to implement the conversion of eco-friendly farming methods. Japan’s tops in the nitrogen input and pesticide input per hectare in terms of pollution caused by cultivation. Henceforth the Japanese government has come up with various policies concerning the protection of Soil, Water, Biodiversity, rural landscape, and Food Security for creating a sustainable farming environment in the region.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

