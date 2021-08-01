Get the notebook ready: Jamie Oliver is back at 24Kitchen

Saiorse Ronan, Mary Berry, Mel B and the duo Ant and Dec are just some of the guests.

They are childhood friends.

The new season of the cooking show is about to open – but at the same time with interviews and discussions – which brings Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty together. The eighth chapter of “Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club” comes on August 7th at 6pm on 24Kitchen with a double episode.

The kitchen is in a seaside cafe in Southend Harbor, England. The aim is to teach us a few simple recipes that are also of particular importance to all guests of the program.

In the first episode, the special guest is Mary Berry, the host of the cooking show “The Great British Bake Off”. To wrap up the first double episode of the season, we have Ant and Dec, one of the top duos on British television.

In the remaining episodes, celebrities like comedian Jack Dee are invited, who tries with the duo to recreate a roast chicken in the French style that reminds him of his childhood; the singer Mel B, or Scary Spice, who became popular with the Spice Girls and now, like her grandmother, will cook the best chicken curry with rice and peas. Jamie and Jimmy are also visited by Saoirse Ronan, a four-time Oscar-nominated actress for roles in films such as “Lady Bird” and “Little Women”. In the kitchen she brings us the dish that brings back the most memories in her.

The eighth season of “Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club” airs every Saturday at 6pm. There will be a total of ten episodes and 11 different guests.