Jamie Foxx will play Mike Tyson in a new series about the boxer’s life

Martin Scorsese will be one of the producers of the new project.

Jamie Foxx plays boxer.

He’s one of the biggest names in boxing history, with fists as strong as his temper. We’re talking about Mike Tyson, a former boxer who was a champion of the boxing world, with a life of ups and downs that will now give way to a biographical series.

Jamie Foxx is selected to play the boxer on a series that, according to “Variety”, follows Tyson’s entire life from childhood to passage through a correction house, and his successful career in the ring of controversy and tragedy blends into new life in Hollywood after hanging up the gloves.

Mike Tyson himself and his wife Kiki Tyson will serve as executive producers. “I’ve wanted to tell my story for a while. I look forward to working with this creative team to create a story that not only captures my professional and personal journey, but is also fun and inspiring, ”said Tyson, quoted in the same publication.

The story is written by Colin Preston. The miniseries has no specific release date yet and should simply be called “Tyson”. In addition to Jamie Foxx, Antoine Fuqua will also cast a project that also includes Martin Scorsese as one of the producers.