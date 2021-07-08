James returns to Portugal later that year for two concerts

The band will perform in Porto and Lisbon on December 12th and 13th.

It’s another return to Portugal.

Canceled and postponed are words that concert fans have heard far too often in the past year and a half and that are attributed to the pandemic. The drama continues this summer, several festivals and concerts have already been postponed, but there is also stage news.

Veterans James, a band particularly valued by Portuguese audiences, is preparing to return to the country in 2021. The Jameses have announced concerts for December 12th and 13th, first at the Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota in Porto, then Campo Pequeno in Lisbon.

The band’s last stops at “Getting Away With It” and “Sit Down” in Portugal were in 2019. Tim Booth’s band was originally founded in 1982. It has been filling concert halls in Portugal since the 1990s.

The band themselves announced their return to Portugal on their social networks, reminding them that in September 2019, the date of my last visit here in Porto, I could not have suspected that it would be almost two years without giving concerts. Ticket sales begin on Friday, July 9th, the ticket price is not yet known.