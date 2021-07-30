James Gunn’s new Funko Pop collection is a dream

In theaters in France since Wednesday, The Suicide Squad has received pretty good reviews so far. The film seems to be what the first film should be, namely a more polished script, more exploited characters, and more trashy humor.

A 100% fresh start

The Warner appears to be successful with its bet to offer a 100% reboot of the 2016 release fiasco, despite a very impressive global box office result. The recipe stays close to the comics and the first version on the big screen. Namely a bunch of super villains turned into superheroes under pressure from Amanda Waller, at the origin of this shock team’s conception to protect the planet in the face of terrible threats.

Nevertheless, according to the first reviews, the characters are much better exploited, the scenario more polished and less humorous than in Suicide Squad (2016).

Funko Pop took the opportunity to lift the veil on its new collection of collectible figurines. They are available in the Hitek store from € 12.49, are officially licensed and come with their window box.

FUNKO POP RATCATCHER II AND SEBASTIAN FIGUR – THE SUICIDE SQUAD N ° 1113

This pop figure represents Ratcatcher, one of the iconic characters from DC Comics, as well as Sebastian.

FUNKO POP HARLEY QUINN FIGURE IN COSTUME – THE SUICIDE SQUAD N ° 1108

This figure represents the mischievous Harley Quinn in her red and black costume.

FUNKO POP KING SHARK FIGUR – THE SUICIDE SQUAD N ° 1114

This character makes the character of King Shark much more personable and cheerful.

FUNKO POP PEACEMAKER FIGURE – THE SUICIDE SQUAD N ° 1110

Peacemaker is also entitled to its own character. Her outfit is very faithful to the film.

FUNKO POP POLKA-DOT MANFIGUR – THE SUICIDE SQUAD N ° 1112

You can now buy a figure of the craziest superhero in the group.

FUNKO POP HARLEY QUINN FIGURE IN RED DRESS – THE SUICIDE SQUAD N ° 1111

A second version of Harley Quinn is also on offer. This time she is wearing a red dress.

FUNKO POP BLOODSPORT FIGUR – THE SUICIDE SQUAD N ° 1109

Bloodsport is also part of this wonderful collection of Funko Pop figures!

And don’t hesitate to discover the Funko Pop characters too! by Space Jam 2!