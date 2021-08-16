James Gunn had planned this dark and unexpected role for Henry Cavill’s Superman

After James Gunn was fired from Disney, he arrived at Warner’s. Accustomed to the superhero genre, the director was responsible for filming The Suicide Squad, which was released on July 28th. But did you know the studio originally wanted Gunn to work on a project for a Superman movie? At least this is what the director announced in a recent interview with Newsweek.

A Superman film in preparation by Gunn?

As James Gunn reports, when he arrives at Warner, the directors offer him the opportunity to make a Superman film. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the project and turned down the offer and instead went to the Suicide Squad. Of course, the filmmaker asks what to keep from the film released in 2016. And we can say that the Warner experts give him a lot of freedom. Indeed, as he reminds him, he cannot keep anything or all. He is under no obligation on the part of the studio. He can even start over if he wants.

The task force super villain could have been very different

When he wasn’t motivated by the idea of ​​tackling a movie dedicated to Superman, James Gunn has just admitted that he didn’t leave the Man of Steel.

In fact, in an interview for Script Apart, the director just stated that Task Force X could have fought a different supervillain than Starro:

There was a time when I thought the Suicide Squad had to fight Superman.

Yes, Superman could have appeared as the big bad guy in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn had imagined a Superman was going out of control and being controlled by someone. If that didn’t happen, it was simply because Henry Cavill’s future in the DCEU was uncertain at the time. Too many questions about Superman’s place in the universe that James Gunn didn’t want to interest.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Superman film proposed by the James Gunn studio will see the light of day. Meanwhile, the director has announced his work for him with the special Christmas episode of Guardians of the Galaxy for Disney + slated for 2022 and the third installment of the same team’s adventures for 2023.