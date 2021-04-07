James Gunn gives the first information about the film

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 film remains quite a mystery for the time being. James Gunn definitely has a knack for revealing some well-chosen details, that is, possibly very interesting, but far too vague for us to make real assumptions on the subject. However, today the director gave us the first information about his film and we thought it would be interesting to pass it on to you.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

We had already learned that the future Guardians of the Galaxy would take place nine years after Episode 2, four years after Avengers: Endgame, and shortly after Thor: Love and Thunder.

James Gunn previously told us that a character would die, but his identity is unknown at this point. The director also assured us that this work would actually be the last and therefore would be responsible for bringing a real conclusion to the trilogy. So far, however, we haven’t had a single clue of the movie’s plot other than that the character of Rocket should take center stage. James Gunn, who is distilling his information into droplets, has just changed the situation by providing his initial information on the Volume 3 scenario.

James Gunn provides the first information on this third work

James Gunn initially stated that filming for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will begin this year, as you can see with this tweet:

The director did not stop there, however, as he already took the opportunity the next day to give us the first information about the long-awaited third work:

Our designer and visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs for other worlds and extraterrestrial beings. I'm not sure the galaxy is big enough for all of this magic.

Our designers and visual development geniuses are busy creating fantastic new designs from other worlds and extraterrestrial beings. I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all of this magic.

With this tweet, James Gunn reveals that we will discover new looks and new alien worlds. We can therefore expect to discover planets, but also beings we did not meet in the first two games. We are looking forward to volume 3, even if it is currently planned for the year 2023. In the meantime, it is certain that many of us will get lost in guesswork!