James F. Dobbins, Leading Authority on Nation Building, Dies at 81
James F. Dobbins, an American diplomat whose profession took him to Haiti, Afghanistan and lots of factors in between, and who was each revered as a peace negotiator and broadly thought to be the world’s main authority on nation constructing, died on Monday in Washington. He was 81.
His sons, Christian and Colin Dobbins, mentioned he died in a hospital from problems of Parkinson’s illness.
Till the Nineteen Nineties, Mr. Dobbins was finest identified for his behind-the-scenes function in among the Chilly Warfare’s most delicate trans-Atlantic points, together with commerce negotiations and the motion of nuclear weapons across the chessboard of Western Europe.
His trajectory modified In 1993, when he was requested to supervise the U.S. withdrawal from Somalia. Although he had no earlier expertise within the subject, or in Africa, he was later assigned to supervise the entire peacekeeping-related points on the State Division, together with the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide.
A stint as a particular envoy in Haiti adopted, in the course of the U.S. intervention in 1994 and 1995. Within the late Nineteen Nineties, he was assigned to postwar Bosnia and Kosovo.
Every time, Mr. Dobbins deepened his expertise with reconstructing war-torn societies, creating perception into an immensely complicated foreign-policy conundrum. He managed the diplomatic facet of the NATO air marketing campaign in Kosovo in 1999 after which helped handle peacekeeping and reconstruction efforts there.
The US had rebuilt nations earlier than, notably postwar Germany and Japan. However with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the dissolution of the previous world order, nation constructing moved to the highest of the foreign-policy agenda.
Mr. Dobbins grew to become its main practitioner. He drew on America’s earlier experiences, however he additionally acknowledged that the difficulties the nation confronted on the flip of the millennium — involving safety, financial and political challenges concurrently — have been completely different from these it confronted after World Warfare II.
“He had an insatiable urge for food for understanding the ideas, the idea at hand,” Douglas Lute, the previous U.S. ambassador to NATO, mentioned in a cellphone interview. “And he coupled that with a really sharp intuition for tips on how to really do it on the bottom.”
He endorsed pragmatism, warning that there was no single answer for each nation’s issues. Nonetheless, he repeatedly emphasised the necessity to set up safety first, after which, he mentioned, political and financial redevelopment might movement safely.
When the US invaded Afghanistan after the assaults of Sept. 11, 2001, Mr. Dobbins was chosen as envoy to the anti-Taliban opposition, after which to the brand new authorities. On a wet day in Kabul, in December 2001, he proudly presided over the reopening of the U.S. Embassy, which had been closed in 1989.
“We’re right here, and we’re right here to remain,” he mentioned.
Regardless of enjoying that central function, he was later important of the federal government’s efforts in Afghanistan, and later in Iraq — particularly after he retired in 2002, when he grew to become the director of the Worldwide Safety and Protection Coverage Heart on the RAND Company, a nonpartisan suppose tank.
“His high quality of research was not compromised by his private involvement,” mentioned Meghan O’Sullivan, the director of the Belfer Heart of Science and Worldwide Affairs at Harvard. “He was in a position to distinguish his hopes from his evaluation, which is one thing that many individuals within the area wrestle to do.”
A prolific creator, Mr. Dobbins wrote a collection of sensible guides for nation constructing, then drew on these insights in speeches, opinion items and lengthy essays to make the case that the efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq have been developing quick.
“In a rustic like Iraq the place the governmental construction has collapsed, the primary precedence is to determine public safety,” he wrote in The New York Instances in 2004. “The Pentagon centered extra on {hardware} than software program, on enhancing infrastructure slightly than social constructions.”
Mr. Dobbins was by no means as well-known among the many public as contemporaries like Richard C. Holbrooke or Zalmay Khalilzad, who additionally served as particular representatives to Afghanistan. However he was broadly thought to be among the finest Overseas Service officers of his era.
“He was not the kind of president’s buddy’s political appointee,” Robert B. Zoellick, a former deputy secretary of state who acquired to know Mr. Dobbins in Europe, mentioned by cellphone. “Jim was the kind of dedicated authorities official that’s important for America’s success and standing on the earth.”
James Francis Dobbins Jr. was born on Could 3, 1942, in Brooklyn. His father was a lawyer for the Veterans Administration; his mom, Agnes (Bent) Dobbins, was a homemaker.
When Jim was 10, he moved along with his household to Manila, the place his father had been transferred. That have, which concerned weeks of first-class journey by prepare and ship, left him with a lifetime love for all times overseas.
He returned to Washington for his senior yr of highschool, then enrolled at Georgetown College’s Faculty of Overseas Service. Throughout his senior yr there, in 1963, he handed the Overseas Service examination, however he had already enlisted within the Navy.
After commencement, he served for 3 years aboard the Bon Homme Richard, an plane service supporting America’s deepening involvement in Vietnam. He was on responsibility throughout important moments within the conflict with North Vietnamese forces close to his ship within the Gulf of Tonkin, which successfully opened the Vietnam Warfare.
Mr. Dobbins joined the Overseas Service after his discharge and was assigned to Paris. At a celebration given by the U.S. Embassy’s Marine detachment, he met a Norwegian mannequin, Toril Kleivdal. They married in 1968. She died in 2012.
Alongside along with his sons, Mr. Dobbins is survived by his brothers, Peter and Andrew; his sisters, Victoria Dobbins and Elizabeth Fuller; and two grandchildren.
By way of the Seventies and ’80s Mr. Dobbins held a lot of diplomatic positions of accelerating significance, together with ambassador to the European Group, the forerunner of the European Union.
His profession nearly derailed within the late Nineteen Nineties, when two members of Congress accused him of mendacity below oath whereas testifying about Haitian dying squads. An inner investigation cleared him of mendacity, however concluded that he had been “reckless” in his selection of phrases.
Mr. Dobbins claimed that the investigation’s ultimate report had been tweaked to please the politicians. He appealed, and in March 2001 acquired what he known as “a large monetary settlement.”
The incident had no long-term impression on his profession, although he believed it closed off the potential of being named to a Senate-confirmed place.
After a decade at RAND, Mr. Dobbins returned to authorities service in 2013 because the U.S. particular consultant for Iraq and Pakistan.
“He’s merely one of many best overseas service officers of his era, a person who has devoted his life to public service and earned respect all through the area and in Washington,” John Kerry, then the secretary of state, mentioned when Mr. Dobbins stepped down a yr later.
He returned to RAND, the place he continued to end up analyses and experiences. He was nonetheless at it just a few weeks earlier than his dying, when, regardless of the superior state of his illness, he was one of many authors of a report on rebuilding Ukraine.