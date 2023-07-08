James F. Dobbins, Leading Authority on Nation Building, Dies at 81

James F. Dobbins, an American diplomat whose profession took him to Haiti, Afghanistan and lots of factors in between, and who was each revered as a peace negotiator and broadly thought to be the world’s main authority on nation constructing, died on Monday in Washington. He was 81.

His sons, Christian and Colin Dobbins, mentioned he died in a hospital from problems of Parkinson’s illness.

Till the Nineteen Nineties, Mr. Dobbins was finest identified for his behind-the-scenes function in among the Chilly Warfare’s most delicate trans-Atlantic points, together with commerce negotiations and the motion of nuclear weapons across the chessboard of Western Europe.

His trajectory modified In 1993, when he was requested to supervise the U.S. withdrawal from Somalia. Although he had no earlier expertise within the subject, or in Africa, he was later assigned to supervise the entire peacekeeping-related points on the State Division, together with the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide.