James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 factors and Anthony Davis added 23 to assist the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night time.

Russell Westbrook had 18 factors for the Lakers (1-5), who had misplaced their first 5 video games of the season underneath first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Los Angeles was the final winless staff within the NBA.

Westbrook drove the lane and scored on a layup to increase the Lakers result in 117-106 within the ultimate minutes because the Lakers closed out the win.

Nikola Jockic scored 23 factors and Jamal Murray added 21 for the Nuggets (4-3), who had 4 of their final 5 and two straight video games earlier than Sunday’s loss.

Austin Reaves made a 3-pointer from the highest of the arc and Lonnie Walker IV drove the baseline for a dunk to present the Lakers a 113-100 benefit. That 13-point lead was their largest of the season.

The Lakers made 13 3-pointers after fighting long-range capturing this season of their earlier 5 video games. The Nuggets made 15 3-pointers.

Davis was aggressive early after lacking one sport with decrease again tightness and was questionable Sunday however performed. He tweaked his again within the sport towards Denver on Wednesday when the Nuggets beat the Lakers 110-99 in Denver.

The Lakers led 55-51 at halftime. They trailed by as many as 10 factors within the first quarter however overcame that deficit by halftime.

UP IN THE RAFTERS

Corridor of Famer George Mikan had his jersey retired. His household was there to have fun the glory and watch No. 99 be unveiled. He’s the eleventh participant to have his jersey retired, together with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Gail Goodrich, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, Jamaal Wilkes and James Worthy. Worthy was there Sunday and spoke about Mikan.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Bones Hyland missed the sport with a left hip pressure … G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained ankle) returned Sunday and had 9 factors … C DeAndre Jordan ran out of bounds on one play, leaned over a fan to cease his momentum and ate a few of his popcorn.

Lakers: C Anthony Davis (decrease again tightness) and F LeBron James (foot soreness) each performed and have been within the beginning lineup … Pau Gasol, who gained two championships with the Lakers, attended the Mikan Jersey unveiling and sport on Sunday. His jersey will probably be retired by the Lakers in March

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Have three days off earlier than Thursday’s sport at Oklahoma Metropolis.

Lakers: Hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

