James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As ‘White Trash’

Democratic political marketing consultant James Carville on Wednesday described Republican lawmakers who heckled President Joe Biden throughout his State of the Union speech as “white trash.”

“I inform individuals I’ve the equal of a PhD in white trashology and we noticed actual white trash on show,” Carville instructed MSNBC anchor Ari Melber.

Carville singled out far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for explicit criticism, saying she “attire like white trash” and will take vogue recommendation from serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), in a video shared by Mediaite.

“The extent of white trashdom within the Republican Social gathering is staggering,” he later added. “I imply, for someone that has noticed it for a very long time like I’ve, I’ve by no means seen it present itself on a degree that it’s manifesting itself.”

Forward of the 2022 midterm elections, Carville slammed the GOP for fielding “very low-quality candidates” and recommended the explanation:

“They’ve quite a lot of silly those who vote of their primaries. They actually do. I’m not likely speculated to say that however it’s apparent reality. And , when silly individuals vote, who they nominate? Different silly individuals.”

