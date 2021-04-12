Jalapeno Extract Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments till 2030

There has been a significant rise in demand for pepper extracts in the recent past owing to growing demand from end-use sectors such as HoReCa and processed food. Jalapeno extract being one of the most commonly used pepper extracts in the food industry, has gained significant traction among commercial consumers. Alongside, owing to its pungent flavor which is favorable for several cuisines, the household demand for jalapeno extract has also been observed to upscale in recent years. With the growing consumer demand, manufacturers of jalapeno extract have been increasing their production capacities to cater to a foreseen escalation in demand.

Jalapeno Extract Market – Regional Outlook

Mexico is one of the countries where demand for jalapeno extract is significantly high which is due to the type of native cuisines that pair well with jalapeno extract. Mexico cultivates jalapeno in over 30,000 acres of land which are consumed within the country as well as exported to other countries. Similarly in the US, jalapeno is cultivated in around 55,000 acres of land, with Texas leading the cultivation.

Besides, the other key pepper consuming countries including Vietnam and India can also be a potent consumer of jalapeno extract. In 2018, Vietnam and India consumed around 166 tons and 86 tons of pepper, respectively.

The antibacterial activity of the jalapeno extract is also one of the factors that are helping in the growing jalapeno extract industry Mexico being the major contributor in this area. North America and the Asia Pacific will also see the growth in the jalapeno extract market because of the significant changes in the food industry.

Jalapeno extract market – Segmentation

The jalapeno extract market as segmented on the basis form as –

Raw form Roasted Freeze Picked

Processed form Powdered Paste Liquid (Sauce)



The jalapeno extract market as segmented on the basis end use

Food industry Jalapeno stuffing Jalapeno jams Jalapeno cocktail syrups Jalapeno flakes Jalapeno poppers

Pharmaceutical industry Source of vitamin C Antibacterial quality Dehydrating seasonings Nourishing oils



The jalapeno extract market as segmented on the basis of sales channels

Direct sales

Retail Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Online Retail



Jalapeno extract market – Dynamics

Growing Jalapeno cultivation in Mexico and the US is enabling in constant supply for jalapeno thus aiding to the smooth operation of jalapeno extract industry. With the changing food habits across the globe and young consumers embracing fast food, culture has also been assisting the growth of jalapeno extract market. While other industries such as pharmaceutical and nutrition have started to embrace the functionalities of jalapeno, the market of jalapeno extract is expected to witness significant gain in the coming years.

Jalapeno Extract Market – Key players

Synthite, The Global Green Company, Akay Group are amongst the leading the jalapeno processed extract market by offering various products like pickles, stuffing jalapeno, jalapeno cheese. And in the sauce market Pepper fry is one of the key market players which offers a huge variety of sauces in different forms. Companies investing in research and development in the jalapeno extract and launching new product verticals like nourishing oils and jalapeno paste rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Sandia Seed Company is one of the companies offering jalapeno seeds in the market enabling the growth of the jalapeno extract market.

Jalapeno Extract Market – Effects of the covid-19 outbreak

Globally there has been a massive outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020 and its impact has been seen across every vertical of the industry and in general the overall demand in the food sector in increased thus assisting the demand of the jalapeno extract in the global market.

While at the start of the pandemic situation the supply restrictions during the lockdown were the impediments in the supply however gradually Food ingredients sector has seen growth in the second quarter of the 2020 and increasing demand will amplify the growth of the jalapeno extract market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the jalapeno extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the jalapeno extract market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as end-use, form, sales channel, and region.

The jalapeno extract market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of the jalapeno extract Market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Value Chain of the jalapeno extract Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East)

Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

The jalapeno extract market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for the jalapeno extract market provides an in-depth analysis of the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

