Jair Bolsonaro moved – initially no emergency surgery | free press

Brasília / São Paulo (dpa) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been moved to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo for possible emergency surgery due to a bowel obstruction.

Bolsonaro arrived on an Air Force plane at Congonhas domestic airport in São Paulo, as shown on Brazilian television. An ambulance took him to the Vila Nova Star Hospital. The president will initially remain in conservative inpatient treatment, the “G1” news portal reported, citing the hospital.

The doctor, who also operated on Bolsonaro after the knife attack in 2018, found a bowel obstruction, according to a statement from the press service of the presidency. He had decided to have the president of Brasília taken to São Paulo, where emergency surgery was further investigated. Jair Bolsonaro will remain under observation for three days, the son of the president and MP Flávio Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil.

Knife attack during election campaign

On the Twitter account of Bolsonaro, who belongs to the Catholic Church and is baptized evangelically, a photo of himself on a hospital bed with closed eyes and several cables on his bare chest was published. At the edge, a person who can only be seen partially in a black robe and a cross puts a hand on his shoulder. “God willing, we’ll be back soon. Brazil is ours », it says above.

Bolsonaro thanked him for the prayers, and a series of tweets also recalled the attack: Bolsonaro had undergone several surgeries in recent years after being seriously injured with a knife by a hit man – then as a candidate – during the 2018 election campaign. When the Brazilian head of state said he was infected with corona last year, he stayed in his home in Brasília due to mild symptoms.

Bolsonaro complained of hiccups

Early Wednesday morning, on the advice of his team of doctors, Bolsonaro was taken to the military hospital in Brasília to investigate the cause of his persistent hiccups. He had also complained about it in his weekly social media broadcast.

The president was originally to be observed in the hospital or at home for 24 to 48 hours. He’s fine, the first message said.

Bolsonaro has recently come under pressure from a parliamentary committee of inquiry, which is shedding light on her actions and omissions in the coronavirus pandemic, and corruption allegations related to vaccine ordering. His government’s rejection reached the Datafolha polling station last week, according to 51 percent – the worst value since the start of the legislature in January 2019.