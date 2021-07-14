Jair Bolsonaro moved for possible emergency surgery | free press

Bolsonaro had initially complained of persistent hiccups. The reason for this may be more serious than initially thought.

Brasília / São Paulo (dpa) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been moved to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo for a possible emergency operation.

An ambulance took Bolsonaro from the military hospital in Brasília to the air base in the capital of the South American country, Brazilian television shows.

According to a statement from the press office of the presidency, the doctor had found a bowel obstruction. He has decided to have the president taken to São Paulo, where further investigations will be conducted to determine if emergency surgery is needed.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital in Brasília on the advice of his medical team on Wednesday morning after an initial report. Accordingly, Bolsonaro was for examinations at the military hospital in the capital to determine the cause of his persistent hiccups.

The president was originally to be observed in the hospital or at home for 24 to 48 hours. He’s fine, the first message said. Bolsonaro had complained of persistent hiccups in recent days, which he also talked about in his weekly social media broadcast.