Jair Bolsonaro in hospital for persistent hiccups | free press

Persistent hiccups, that sounds pretty harmless: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a military hospital for this.

Brasília (AP) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to hospital on the advice of his medical team. This was revealed on Wednesday from a statement from the press service of the presidency in Brasília.

That is why Bolsonaro has to be examined at the military hospital in the capital to determine the cause of his persistent hiccups. The president will remain under supervision in the hospital or at home for 24 to 48 hours. He is doing well, the message says. Bolsonaro had complained of persistent hiccups in recent days, which he also talked about in his weekly social media broadcast.