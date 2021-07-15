Jaime Lorente: “I like Portugal a lot, port is something I love”

NiT interviewed the actor who became famous with “La Casa de Papel” and is the protagonist of “El Cid”. Season two is now opening.

The Spanish actor is 29 years old.

Jaime Lorente became known worldwide when he played (and is) Denver in the television phenomenon “La Casa de Papel”. He also appeared in acclaimed filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s film Todos Sabem on the original Netflix series Elite, and recently made his debut as a musician when he released his first single.

At the end of last year he became the protagonist of a new international production by Amazon Prime Video called “El Cid”. The story takes place in the 11th century. The 29-year-old Spanish actor plays Ruy Díaz, a simple court page of King Ferdinand I of León who becomes a legend to be respected by all – his mythical story is well known in Spain. Viewers follow this protagonist’s growth, his fame in battle, and the choices that will lead him to the top.

This Thursday, July 15th, the second season of “El Cid” debuts with five new episodes. The story continues after the death of King Ferdinand. His children are now the kings of Castile, Leon and Galicia, respectively, and Ruy is confirmed as a knight.

This is the beginning of your journey to become a true hero (who became legendary in Spain). For that you have to make very difficult decisions. Amina or Jimena? Sancho or Afonso? Fidelity or fame? Peace or war?

“El Cid” returns with love conflicts, political intrigue, betrayal, power struggles and great battles in which Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar – his real name – will be involved. NiT interviewed Jaime Lorente about the series.

What was the big challenge while playing this character?

I think the big challenge is that we’re from a first season that shows the character, his youth, the character’s most naive world, without being the great fighter everyone knows. For me at least it was a big change in the character we met in season two. In this one he is closer to the character everyone knows. And it was a big challenge.

What initially attracted you to do this series?

What excites me about a job sometimes has basically nothing to do with the job. Sometimes it’s just a detail that convinces me, like the desire to work with the scriptwriter. I did a casting, met with the team to have them explain the show to me and he showed me how passionate he is about the show and how much he wants to tell this story. I fell in love with him too, and if this man wants me to play this character, well … I will.

Jaime comes from very different series, such as “La Casa de Papel” and “Elite”. Were you interested in something else, a historical staging?

Yes, I am very interested in historical series. It is very interesting for an actor to play someone with whom you do not share anything, the way you treat other people and even yourself. Everything happens through people’s eyes and hearts because things were not said then. And that’s a very interesting exercise.

He has participated in several series of major streaming platforms. Does it really make a difference in advancing Spanish actors – and Europeans in general -?

Not just the actors. Deep down, we only show our faces, and therefore we are more recognized. But for me getting started with platforms, we are very lucky because the ideas are being realized, they have the budget to make them happen. And I think for everyone who is not known … I got a chance with “La Casa de Papel” when nobody knew me. And now there are a lot of actors and you don’t care who they are. They may be known in your country, but in an international production it doesn’t matter who you are. Talent is more important and sometimes these productions rely more on talent than a familiar face selling tickets. I think that it is not because we have platforms that we have better productions, but thanks to platforms we have ideas that can be implemented.

Are you in a moving moment in your journey with the premiere of the second season of “El Cid”, which anticipates the premiere of the last season of “La Casa de Papel” that brought you to the world?

It’s very exciting, yes. This ending coincides with the beginning of the second season of “El Cid,” but I can end this chapter of my life to continue with this project, which I was very much looking forward to.

Do you have a special connection to Portugal?

I like Portugal a lot, port is something I love. I have been to Lisbon, Porto where I tried some of the best seafood I have ever eaten in my life. I love portugal.

