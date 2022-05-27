Jacy Nittolo Net Worth: Find How Rich Is Ray Liotta’s Fiancee?

Jacy Nittolo is an American-Italian actress who is known for being related to the famous actor Ray Liotta. Their relationship has drawn a lot of attention, and fans can’t wait to see them together. She grew up in Malibu and used to work as a hairstylist. Find Jacy Nittolo net worth and current status here.

Reports say that Ray Liotta, her fiancé, died in the Dominican Republic while he was sleeping today. No wrongdoing is thought to have happened yet. Ray’s love for Jacy and their relationship was clear from the many photos he posted of the two of them on social media.

Jacy Nittolo Early Days

Jacy Nittolo was born on September 25, 1974, in Malibu, California, in the United States. Her parents run their own business, and she has a brother and a sister. Jacy’s senior year of high school was spent at a private school. If you look at her resume, you can tell that she took a course on how to do hair.

On September 26, 1974, Jacy Nittolo was born. She is 47 years old as of May 2022 and will turn 48 in September 2022.

A Bit About Jacy’s Profession

She worked as a hairdresser for the first time when she was only 16 years old. She then worked at a salon to learn more about the business. When she was 19, she wanted to own a salon. So she could work, her ex-husband bought her a salon.

She doesn’t have anything to do with the entertainment business. Her ex-husband worked in the entertainment business as a producer. Because he was well-known, they helped each other in their different jobs. Because she doesn’t talk to people in public, no one knows what she does now or if she is still a hairstylist.

Jacy Nittolo Net Worth

Jacy is a hairstylist who has made a lot of money and lives a very nice life. Sources say that Jacy Nittolo net worth is about $950,000. The net worth of her ex-husband was estimated to be $2,203,015, while that of her new fiancé is $14 million. She could make money in the future by promoting brands and going to events.

Jacy Nittolo Personal Life

Jacy’s first husband was Joey Nittolo, who makes movies for a living. He also runs a podcast called The Space Between, which is about spirituality and living a healthy life. In 2017, Joey started hearing voices, seeing visions and predicting the future, which made things hard for his family and led to a divorce. He was also sent to a place for people with mental illnesses. The couple has four kids. Their names are Dax, Chazz, Joey, and Jade.

Ray Liotta, an actor, and producer, is her boyfriend right now. Before they split up in 2004, Ray was married to Michelle Grace. Karsen Liotta is his daughter from his marriage to Michelle. Ray asked Jacy to spend Christmas with him in 2020, and she said yes. They are 20 years apart in age, but they are getting married soon.

Jacy has one brother. Not too long ago, she called him the “living miracle.” Jacy had written, along with a cute picture of her and her brother when they were kids, “My brother and I in 1978. He is a miracle in real life. My family is happy today because he beat all odds. We got the phone call you never want to get 18 years ago. Get him to the hospital right away, because he probably won’t last the night. A car accident that wasn’t his fault left him with severe brain damage.

Ten weeks in a coma, two brain surgeries, living at Northridge Hospital for months, years of every kind of physical therapy you can think of, and a family who had been through enough crap to know to never give up hope no matter what. He’s a great example of how we do things…no matter what they say, we’ll make it through and come out on top, just like he did. Married, with a lovely family, and living a life that most people only dream of.

Who is Jacy Nittolo Ex-Husband?

Joseph Nittolo used to be married to Jacy Nittolo. He is a well-known film producer who has worked on movies like The Badge, A Man Apart, Man vs. Vegas, Red Letters, Rip it Off, and many more.

Joseph Nittolo was born in an unknown year, but he is said to be 53 years old. Before they split up, they had four kids. Joseph lives in Malibu now.

