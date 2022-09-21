Popular YouTuber Sean “Jacksepticeye” lambasted Twitch earlier today after it announced a 50/50 revenue split for some of its top creators. Since certain gambling restrictions were put on the platform, the Amazon-owned company has decided to reduce its revenue split with content creators after a massive outcry from many streamers who signed a petition in the past to increase it to 70/30.

In a blog post, Twitch President Dan Clancy refused to give the creators a larger share of the revenue, citing the high cost of running the platform. As expected, the streaming community was not happy with the decision, and many creators have openly criticized it.

@Twitch What a mess. Owned by Amazon and acting like some amateur platform. It’s no wonder so many of your partners are jumping ship to YT @Twitch What a mess. Owned by Amazon and acting like some amateur platform. It’s no wonder so many of your partners are jumping ship to YT

Among them is Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye, who said Twitch was:

“Acting like some amateur platform.”

Calling the current situation a “mess,” he mentioned that many popular streamers have been going to YouTube Gaming and implied that it is an inevitability if Twitch decides to make it harder for content creators to make money. Jacksepticeye also brought up how the purple platform is owned by one of the most successful companies in the world, Amazon.

Jacksepticeye joins Twitter outrage at Twitch’s new revenue-split decision

Jacksepticeye’s point about many popular creators shifting platforms is quite accurate.

Fortnite legend Myth moved to YouTube this July to much fanfare, days after OfflineTV member LilyPichu did the same. Big names such as Ludwig — who was once dubbed the poster child of Twitch — TimTheTatman, and, more recently, the biggest Call of Duty: Warzone content creator FaZe Swagg all exclusively stream on the red platform currently.

Moreover, one of the most recognizable faces in the streaming industry, DrDisRespect, also streams on the Google-owned platform after getting banned from the purple one due to undisclosed reasons.

Twitter reactions to new revenue policy

Other streamers and gaming personalities associated with Twitch and YouTube Gaming more or less agree with Jacksepticeye’s point of view. Many pointed out that the new decision will exacerbate the seeming exodus to YouTube Gaming.

Some people noted that name-dropping Amazon, a 1.25 trillion dollar company, in a blog post about cutting revenue for streamers is not only insensitive but also speaks volumes about how the platform wants to treat its creators. Furthermore, streamers such as KarlJacobs openly alluded to a potential move to YouTube.

@Twitch So y’all just want everyone to move to YouTube hey by all means I wanna see twitch fail so keep it up! @Twitch So y’all just want everyone to move to YouTube hey by all means I wanna see twitch fail so keep it up! https://t.co/mspNUxYOrc

@Twitch Amazed that this blog post announcing creator pay cuts, also included mention the site’s owner: Amazon, a literal trillion dollar company. Servers that can’t even support streams over 8k bitrate. Youtube offers 70/30 revenue split, and over quadruple the bitrate. @Twitch Amazed that this blog post announcing creator pay cuts, also included mention the site’s owner: Amazon, a literal trillion dollar company. Servers that can’t even support streams over 8k bitrate. Youtube offers 70/30 revenue split, and over quadruple the bitrate. https://t.co/BH0kBm7z9R

@Twitch If what makes Twitch “special” is it’s Partners and their communities (as literally stated in the blog-post); how did you think cutting Partner Revenue while interrupting the viewer experience with *even more ads* was a good idea? @Twitch If what makes Twitch “special” is it’s Partners and their communities (as literally stated in the blog-post); how did you think cutting Partner Revenue while interrupting the viewer experience with *even more ads* was a good idea?

See also 5 things to know before playing Saints Row (2022) @Twitch So basically in different words: you have the lowest quality video out of any service, you want to pay your creators less and at the same time make the average viewer experience even worse with more ads and no increase in bitrate cap? Yikes @Twitch So basically in different words: you have the lowest quality video out of any service, you want to pay your creators less and at the same time make the average viewer experience even worse with more ads and no increase in bitrate cap?Yikes

@Twitch If Twitch wants more ads on their website, you have to at least give streamers the option to disable ads all together if they want to. 20sec pre-rolls are so annoying I often give up on watching someone’s stream because of it. @Twitch If Twitch wants more ads on their website, you have to at least give streamers the option to disable ads all together if they want to. 20sec pre-rolls are so annoying I often give up on watching someone’s stream because of it.

@Twitch Man what an embarrassing post to read. @Twitch Man what an embarrassing post to read.

@Twitch This is a super manipulative statement. The TL:DR is you’re cutting your biggest partners revenue rates purely to push your ad program and make the average viewer experience suffer. It’s worded as a noble thing when you’re just trying to shove more ads down everyones throats @Twitch This is a super manipulative statement. The TL:DR is you’re cutting your biggest partners revenue rates purely to push your ad program and make the average viewer experience suffer. It’s worded as a noble thing when you’re just trying to shove more ads down everyones throats

With most of the contracts with big creators and partners up for renewal on January 1, 2023, a mass departure from the purple platform might be on the horizon. Unless, of course, Twitch decides to revert their plan or the majority of streamers agree to the new revenue-split plan.

With his 28.8 million subscribers on YouTube, Jacksepticeye is a giant on the platform. The Irish gamer was also cast as one of the streamers on Ryan Reynold’s video game movie, Free Guy. He was among the few IRL streamers to be chosen, with Ninja, Pokimane, YouTubers Dan TDM, and LazarBeam making up the star-studded lineup.

He used to regularly stream on the Amazon-owned company to his 2.8 million followers and, according to Twitch Tracker, had a solid average viewership of 13K.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Q. Do you think more streamers will leave Twitch after this? 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



