Jackhammer Market Worth $361.2 Million by 2026 | by Type, Application, Key Segments, Benefits and Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Jackhammer Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” The global jackhammer market size was valued at $202.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $361.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

A jackhammer is a demolition hammer and is generally powered by external power source or hydraulic power. In addition, it can be operated by gas or air pressure. It is widely used in construction and mining industries to break rock, concrete, and pavement. It operates by driving an internal hammer in down and up motion. The hammer strikes the rock or surface and moves back to its original position to repeat the operation cycle.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global jackhammer market include increase mining industry in the developing countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the expansion of existing mines due rise in demand for metal and minerals also boosts the jackhammer market growth. However, government regulation due the environmental concern is expected to restraint the market growth. Furthermore, it is widely utilized in the construction sector for various operations. Thus, the growth in construction sector around the globe offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Asia-Pacific serves as the most productive region as compared to others with diverse industry verticals significantly investing for business expansion, and in the metal and coal mining sector, which is anticipated to boost the demand for the equipment such as jackhammers.

For instance, in September 2019. Atlas Copco, a manufacturer of industrial tools and equipment had invested $13.4 million for the expansion of the manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India, doubling its capacity. Through this move Atlas Copco aims to increase its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and expand its business.

